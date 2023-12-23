Antonio Orozco has been the last coach to complete his All Stars team. A team for which he has fought with all his might to keep the best voices.

Miguelichi has been the first artist to join their ranks, a voice that the coach has recognized with the first bars.

The spectacular voice of Toyemi, the sweetness of Auba Murillo and the timbre of Javier Moya complete their team. Some voices with which he hopes to win the first edition of La Voz All Stars. Four incredible voices with which Orozco will try to achieve victory in the first edition of the format.