Because of all the ID. violence from Volkswagen, we were afraid that names like the Golf and the GTI label would not survive. Fortunately, it will not get to that point, as VW boss Thomas Schäfer confirmed a while ago. The names Passat and Tiguan will also remain provisional and have been renewed this year. The Dutch prices of the Volkswagen Passat and Tiguan are now known.

The prices of the new Volkswagen Passat and Tiguan

The new Passat that you pay the least for has a mild-hybrid 1.5-liter petrol engine. At least you're cleaning here 48.990 euro for. The cheapest PHEV with 204 hp costs 1,000 euros more and the 272 hp R-Line Business costs at least 54,990 euros. This puts the prices of the Passat nicely between the Golf Variant (at least 37,420 euros) and the Arteon Shooting Brake (56,490 euros).

The SUV will have four different powertrains. The cheapest Tiguan costs 46.990 euro and has a 130 hp mild-hybrid power source. The mild-hybrid SUV with 150 hp costs at least 51,990 euros. The PHEVs will have the same engines as the Passat. For the SUV you pay at least 50,990 euros and at least 55,990 euros for the strongest SUV.

What do the competitors of the hybrid Passat and Tiguan cost?

It is quiet in the land of hybrid station wagons. Renault has stopped production of the hybrid Megane Estate to focus on crossovers and SUVs. Peugeot will continue with 508. The PHEV version costs at least 50,480 euros. In addition, a new Superb is coming, which is in fact a (larger) Passat with a Skoda logo. The prices will be announced soon.

The new Tiguan will also have some competition. Consider the hybrid Renault Austral (38,330 euros) and its PHEV version of 42,330 euros. Then there are the Asian brands, including the Nissan Qashqai (35,440 euros for the mild hybrid, 41,390 euros for the PHEV) and the Hyundai Tucson of 42,195 euros. The hybrid version of the Jeep Compass also wants to participate for at least 43,700 euro.

And then for the two VWs there is also the risk of going fully electric. In this way, the Passat will have to compete with electric station wagons such as the Nio ET5 Touring of 51,900 euros and the smaller Opel Astra Sports Tourer of 41,499 euros. The wave of electric SUVs that the Tiguan has to compete against is gigantic. Just think of the Tesla Model Y.

When will the new Passat and Tiguan come to the Netherlands?

As of today, you can order a new Volkswagen Passat or Tiguan in the Netherlands. You can pick up the new VWs from the dealer sometime at the end of March. A four-year warranty is provided as standard on both models. Can Volkswagen become competitive again thanks to this refreshed SUV and station wagon?