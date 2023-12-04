Thanks to the latest report shared by Barlovento Comunicación we can tell you about our beloved TDT that continues to stay in shape and attract the interest of millions of viewers Spanish people. What we can tell you to start with is that the leading channel in the classification has not changed in more than two years. This is a significant victory that remains stable even with the efforts made by other chains to capture the interest of citizens.

Antena 3 is the leader

Two years and one month is how long Antena 3 has been the most watched DTT channel by the Spanish public. And the truth is that the second position, at least in quota, is not exactly within reach, but rather the difference between Antena 3 and La 1 It is 3%. Thus, while Antena 3 has 13% with 33.8 million viewers, on La 1 they register a 10% share, but they do prevail with 34 million viewers. Of course, if we look at the difference compared to the previous year, what we can see is that there has been a greater drop in the share of Antena 3 than in La 1, so perhaps the day will come when the tables will turn.

The rest of the top 10 is made up of the following channels: Tele 5, the block of regional channels, La Sexta, Cuatro, Energy, La 2, FDF and, finally, Neox. If we cast a look at your audience shares We will see that the only ones that have improved their data compared to the previous report are La Sexta, Cuatro, Energy, FDF and Neox. However, they are small increases in all cases except for La Sexta, which has grown by a respectable 1.3%.

The rest of the top and other information of interest

After the top 10, the audience shares decrease significantly. But, nevertheless, it is interesting to see the activity that the rest of the channels have and the way in which, even without making much noise, they continue to amass millions of viewers. Thus, for example, and continuing with the list, Thirteen gathers 11 million viewers with a 2% share, while Divinity amasses similar results. The list continues as follows until position 20: Atreseries, Nova, Dmax, Mega, Paramount Network, 24H, BeMad.TV and DKiss.

The last ten positions are chains that register an audience of just over 1% or even less. Above or in the 1% are Ten, Gol Play and Boing. From there on falls below 1% in this order: Clan, Disney Channel, Real Madrid HD, Teledeporte, BOM Cine and, to close, the group of private regional companies. In reality, it is a top 29, since Verdi Classics continues to appear on the list even though it ceased its activity on October 16 of this year, 2023.

Speaking of other related data, television in Spain has had 43.2 million viewers in the last report with a daily average of 28.8 million. If we take into account that Spain has more than 48 million inhabitants, it cannot be said that they are bad figures, given that we are talking about more than 60% of inhabitants watching TV every day. It is also revealed that each person consumes television for 188 minutes a day on average and that 49 minutes are spent using the television in different additional facets, such as video games or streaming.

For its part, television use per day is established at an average of 3 hours and 57 minutes. If you are wondering what was the moment in the last period that brought together the most viewers in front of television, according to the report it was the match between Spain and Georgia corresponding to the European football classification. The meeting was broadcast by La 1 and reached 3.8 million viewers, 26% of the total. Logically, a moment from that game was also the most watched minute of the period, more precisely the 17th minute of 10 o’clock at night.

Although the Spanish match was the most watched program of this period, the ranking of the spaces with the highest audience is very different. The top is occupied mainly by Noticias 2 from Antena 3 and by El Hormiguero programs. In particular, the program that had Alfonso Guerra as a guest has placed itself as the second most viewed space of the year. Those dedicated to Andy and Lucas, David Gandy, Josep Pedrerol, Los Morancos and Laura Pausini also had a large audience.