WWE 2K23 is the most recent video game in the franchise. most important professional wrestling of the world and the reason it has become so successful is because it allows you create and customize your own fighter. At the same time, it gives you the freedom to participate in epic matches and recreate historic WWE moments. On top of all that, WWE 2K23 also gives you the ability to do very amazing things that perhaps you had never imagined and very impressive functionalities have been added in this installment.

In this article, we show you some of the craziest things you can do in WWE 2K23from using unusual objects as weapons, to using all the secrets that the scenarios give us to interact with the characters. If you want to get the most out of this game and have a good time with your friends or alone, then we leave you all these curiosities of WWE 2K23.

Best things about WWE 2K23 that you didn't know you could do

Hay many things that WWE 2K23 offers, such as a wide variety of combat modes, settings, characters and much more. Some players mention that it can get repetitive, but if they think that's because They don't know the secrets of the game to enjoy it to the fullest. In fact, there are many actions that you probably don't know about and that here We explain them to you so that you can take advantage one of the best fighting games of all time.

Light the tables with fire

If you want to give more excitement to your fights, you can use tables as weapons. But not only that, you can also set them on fire and make your rival burn. To do this, you need to have a table placed in the ring or outside it and a Finishing bar loaded. Then, you just have to come to the table and press the Finish button to turn it on. You will see how the flames rise and how your opponent screams in pain if you throw it at her.

Go to the entrance area to launch the enemy

Another way to surprise your rival is to take him to the entrance area, where the giant screen showing videos presentation of the fighters. There you can do all kinds of damage, such as hitting him with objects, doing locks or finishing shots. But the best thing is that it is possible to throw it against the screen and make it break. Or you can also make a finish on the edge of the platform and see how it falls to the other part of the stage. It is a very spectacular way to kill your enemy and leave the audience speechless.

Break the top of the cell in Hell in a Cell

One of the most classic and popular modes in WWE 2K23 is Hell in a Cell, where wrestlers They face each other inside a metal cell that surrounds the ring. Inside it they can use all kinds of weapons and blows, but they can also go outside and climb to the top of the cell. There they can do incredible things, like break the central part of the cell with keys or finials. This will make the character fall into the ring with a very realistic and dramatic animation. Then, you can take advantage of jump from above and fall on him with an aerial movement.

Throw the opponent from the top of the Hell in a Cell cell

You can also throw the opponent from the top of the cell to the ground. To do this, you have to take it to the edge of the cell and hold down “A” on Xbox Series or “X” on PlayStation 5. Thus, your character will charge the rival and throw him into the air. If you are lucky, will fall on a table and break it, which will do more damage and be more spectacular. But, will fall directly to the ground and a lot of damage will be done anyway. It is a very brutal and risky way to win a fight.

Activate blood mode

Combat can be more realistic and violent if you activate blood mode in WWE 2K23 settings. This will cause characters to bleed from their faces when they have received a lot of damage to the head or a very strong blow. You will see how blood stains their faces and bodies, which adds more drama and intensity of fights. Of course, be careful because it can also affect your health and performance.

Ask the referee to open the door in Steel Cage

In Steel Cage you face your rival inside a steel cage. To win, you have to pin him, submit him, or escape the cell. However, there is an easier way out and that is ask the referee to open the door. To do this, you just have to knock out the opponent, get close to the nearest door and press the buttons that appear on the screen. The referee will open the gate and you can get out without climbing. Of course, be careful that your rival does not recover and catch you.

Break the commentary table

Another way to impress fans is break the commentators table with a spectacular finish. To do this, you have to bring the enemy to the table and activate the Finish when the corresponding bar is filled. Then, your character will make a devastating key that will leave the rival out of combat and will destroy the table.

Remove the corner protections

If you remove the ring corner protections You will make the opponent suffer more when you throw it at them. To do this, you just have to approach a corner and press the indicated button. Of course, make sure that the combat mode allows it or that the referee is not seeing youbecause otherwise it will disqualify you.

Doing shots from a ladder

Finally, it is possible to do shots from a ladder. To do this, you have to place a ladder in the center of the ring and climb on it with your rival. When you are at the highest pointyou can activate a finisher to make an epic key that will launch him to the ground.

