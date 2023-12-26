At the end of last year we were also in a somewhat similar situation: continued price increases in operators. Well, this wave affects the MVNOs. And, although it does not affect all rates, operators such as Oceans, Hits Mobile, Netllar, Blaveo o alma Telecomthey change the price of mobile rates that cost between 15 and 20 euros per month.

Although, there is a positive side, and that is that these types of increases do not normally affect users who already have these rates. On the other hand, any client who wants to contract any of these plans from now on, will pay 2 euros more. On the other hand, there is an important detail. All these low cost operators use Yoigo coveragean operator that will also increase prices from 2024.

Price increases on mobile only

Even though low-cost, as their name indicates, are cheaper operators, the truth is that they have also had to join the ship of increase the price of their services. Although, at the moment, it affects few rates. Of course, they are the most complete plans in the catalog of these operators.

There is a common point in the operators Oceans, Hits Mobile, Netllar, Blaveo or alma Telecom, and it is simply that they share a similar catalog of mobile rates. In all these companies you could find plans between 14.90 and 19.90 euros. Now these rates They now cost 16.90 and 21.90 euros per month to new clients, that is, 2 euros more per month.

Generally, these are plans with 50 GB for the mobile or up to a maximum of 100 GB. In any case, these are the price changes in these operators:

Unlimited + 50 GB for €16.90, previously €14.90. Unlimited with 100 GB for €21.90 before €19.90.

In Oceans, Hits Mobile, Netllar, Blaveo or Alma Telecom these mobile-only rates are repeated, something that is understood when sharing MásMóvil mobile coverage. And all because the telephone group always follows the same roadmap. As is the case with operators such as Telecable, Euskaltel or R. Hence, these low cost operators have a similar catalog of rates and raise their prices at the same time.

Another important point about this change in their catalogs is that, in most cases, removing some exceptions such as international mobile-only plans, the truth is that they already It is rare to find a rate with more than 100 GB without being international plans or with shared GB.

Of these operators, you can only contract a plan with 150 GB and unlimited calls for 25.90 euros per month at Alma Telecom. And another example is found in Hits Mobile. Yes, there is a plan with more than 100 GB per month but it is an international rate. What is clear is that this is another important change in these low cost with Yoigo coverage.