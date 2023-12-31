2023 was a special year for the automotive industry. The piece of pie that electric cars claim still seems to be growing, but some old-fashioned petrol beasts have actually been born. On the other hand, several iconic names will be announced in 2023. Enough about that year – let's look ahead to the cars that will be presented in 2024.

Several cars you can buy in 2024 have already been revealed (and sometimes even on the road). Think of the Ford Mustang GTD, Volvo EX30, Dacia Duster and Kia EV9, to name a few. Below we highlight cars that are expected in 2024, but of which we do not know everything yet or have only seen a concept version.

Volkswagen Golf facelift

One of the first new cars of 2024 should be the extensively updated eighth generation of the Volkswagen Golf. Because the Golf will celebrate its 50th (!) anniversary in 2024, VW is talking about an anniversary update. What we already know about it is that it will have a new grille; and new lighting, with a continuous light line on the nose. The rear would largely remain unchanged.

Audi A6 e-tron an RS 6 e-tron

Audi has promised that they will present the electric A6 in 2024. The A6 e-tron would have a 100 kWh battery that provides a range of 700 kilometers. The fastest version will go from 0 to 100 in less than four seconds. But the RS 6, that's a different story. Design boss Marc Lichte told Top Gear that the RS version will have 'a different kind of performance'. Plus, he says we car enthusiasts will “appreciate” the RS EVs.

Renault 5 en Alpine A290B

At Renault they know how to attract us to a new model. The French car brand has been spreading teaser images and photos of the concept car you see above for some time now. But in 2024 the time has come: the Renault 5 is back! It has a range of 400 kilometers and is made from 85 percent recyclable materials. Despite that, you should be able to buy one for around 25,000 euros.

And then its sporty brother from Alpine, the A290B, also appears. As befits an Alpine, there are four headlights. What is different is the driver's seating position – at least in the concept car. As with the McLaren F1, the steering wheel was in the middle, but it seems unlikely that this will reach production stage. Unfortunately, a (target) price has not yet been mentioned.

BMW M5 Touring

For a Christmas stunt, BMW thought it would be nice to package the upcoming M5 Touring as a Christmas present. That's all well and good, but take it out. The brand will not do this until 2024. It is only the third time that BMW has built an M5 Touring: one also appeared from the E34 and E60 generations. Unfortunately, it does not get a V10 now, but it is a hybrid, although BMW has not yet announced exactly which powertrain the car uses. Maybe the one from the XM Red Label with 748 hp and 1,000 Nm?

Alfa Romeo Milan

Everyone agreed that Alfa Romeo's new crossover would be called Brennero. Until the presentation of the car, because then Alfa announced the official name: Milano. In 2024 we will see the first images of the Milano and it will go on sale. It is a wise sales choice for Alfa to make another SUV, but make no mistake: Alfa Romeo will not become an SUV brand.

Lancia Ypsilon

Lancia had disappeared from the European radar for a long time. In the meantime, the brand secretly sold more Ypsilons in Italy in 2022 than Kia sold cars in the Netherlands. Next year, the rest of Europe can also buy Lancias again. The brand will set up six sales points in the Netherlands in 2024, where they will sell a new, electric Ypsilon. The unveiling of the car will follow later; For now we will have to make do with these kinds of teasing pictures.

Aston Martin Valhalla

After the Valkyrie, Aston Martin continues the F1-inspired supercar line with the car above, the Valhalla. A gigantic rear wing with an equally large diffuser would together provide 600 kilos of downforce at 240 km/h. A 4.0-liter V8 from AMG with two turbos and two electric motors produces 1,012 hp, allowing for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds.

Mercedes EQG

Affluent motorists who like to transport themselves in blocky Mercedes can also do so electrically from 2024. Mercedes has been working on the EQG for several years and already presented the concept version above. The brand also announced that the electric G-class will have a ladder chassis and the rigid rear axle of the regular G-Wagen. An electric motor on each wheel allows the EQG to turn in place.

Porsche Macan

Porsche believes in the future of combustion engines on eFuels, but is also betting on EVs. In 2024, the Macan will follow in the footsteps of the Taycan: it will become electric. The new compact crossover from Porsche will have a maximum of 612 hp and 1,000 Nm and a range of more than 500 kilometers. We recently had the opportunity to ride in the electric Porsche Macan. In 2024 we will get behind the wheel ourselves.