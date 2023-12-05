Will we see the long-awaited GTA VI on a Nintendo platform? We bring an interesting detail from Grand Theft Auto. It is a compilation of its launch platforms, after seeing its first trailer.

Grand Theft Auto returns with GTA VI

After some previous rumors, it has now been confirmed this information along with the release of that video:

Launch in 2025: Rockstar Games announced that Grand Theft Auto VI will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series in 2025. It does not mention any Nintendo console or PC at the moment.

First preview: The first trailer for the game was released, featuring the song “Love is a Long Road” by Tom Petty.

Statement from Sam Houser: Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser highlighted that GTA VI seeks to push boundaries in open-world experiences and immersive narratives.

Game Description: The game is set in the state of Leonida, including the neon streets of Vice City, promising to be the largest and most immersive evolution of the GTA series to date.

Advance available: Viewing the game’s trailer is encouraged to preview what it will offer.

Without a doubt these advances its crucial for the gaming community as they provide hints about the game’s gameplay, story, and features. It’s an exciting time for GTA franchise enthusiasts, who will be on the lookout to catch any revealing details in this trailer. We’ll have to wait to see if it expands to more platforms, yes.

What is your opinion? You can share it below in the comments. We leave you with our complete coverage of the title in this link.

Via.