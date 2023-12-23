Ilgaz's death, although it remains unknown, will mark a before and after in the lives of the protagonists of Family Secrets. In the next chapters of the series, some of the doubts that remained in the air after the last episode will be resolved and we will experience a time jump of five years.

The Kaya and Erguvan families will meet in another of their lives and we will meet new characters who will revolutionize the plots. Of course, we will also notice several absences, at least in the first episodes of this new life. Some of us will be greatly missed!

Derya, excited about her upcoming motherhood

Since Pars' death, Derya has never been the same. The prosecutor had to bury the man she loved for the second time in her life and the only thing that has given her strength to move forward, besides her friends and his work, has been the baby she was expecting.

Although she has long doubted whether to go ahead with her pregnancy or not, Derya has decided to have her girl. In the last chapter, after Ilgaz's funeral, the prosecutor told her friends that she would move with her family to raise her daughter with her help and away from the hustle and bustle of Istanbul. Hopefully we'll see her again soon!

Tolga, a young man with a great professional future ahead of him

Tolga came into Ceylin's life thanks to the friendly relationship he had with Ilgaz. The young man became the lawyer's right-hand man and was able to learn about the profession alongside her. In addition, he integrated very well into the family and became one of the family members at family gatherings.

Although we do not know if we will see him again from the Istanbul prosecutor's office, Tolga will not be in the first chapters of this time jump. We sense that the young man will continue practicing as a lawyer, applying everything that Ceylin has taught him.

Ömer, Haluk and Turgut Ali received their punishment

Although Haluk was already sentenced to end his life in prison, for a crime he did not commit, discovering that he was the ringleader of Ilgaz's murder worsened his sentence. Turgut Ali and Ömer were also arrested for having participated in the plot and justice was finally served.

Maybe we will see Haluk and Ömer again one day if a character goes to prison, but the one we will surely not see will be Turgut Ali, since, as we learned in the last episode, before being tried he shot himself in the head, ashamed for what he had done.

Rafet and Ayten will continue with their lives outside Istanbul

Although these two characters did not have much prominence, we will not see Rafet and Ayten in the series either, at least in the short term. He was fired in the last chapter for all the irregularities he had committed, while she was of great help to both Ceylin and Merdan in their investigations. We hope everything goes well with little Görkem!

Many changes are coming in the next chapters of Family Secrets, although the essence will remain the same. We are sure that the new plots will not leave anyone indifferent!