Now that you can travel to China again 3 years after the appearance of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it is good to keep in mind that in China the Internet is not the Internet, but a Chinese Internet because the Government controls what its citizens can see and you can’t see there.

You can’t enter Google, YouTube, Facebook or anything like that, since the Chinese have their alternative services and applications controlled, of course, by the Party. However, you can access your usual accounts, but you will have to use a VPN.

Not all of them work, but all of these will work for you. In addition, they are one of the VPNs that we would recommend even if you were not traveling to China.

NordVPN ExpressVPN Surfshark Ivacy VPN Hide.me

NordVPN

Use one of the most used VPNs in the world to browse safely, from other countries and from all your devices with NordVPN from €3.99.

NordVPN It is one of the most popular VPN services in the world. Thanks to its really low prices and all its functions, it is today one of the most used.

The advantages of NordVPN are the protection of browsing via all its servers spread around the world. You can choose the one closest to your location to navigate faster or another one of the 59 countries they offer to be able to hire services from other countries, buy digital games or watch content from streaming platforms that are not available in Spain. In China it is one of the fastest and safest options.

NordVPN has several pricing plans. The most popular are the two-year prices because the cost per month is practically nothing, although like all the others it gives you the choice between plans with more or less services and different types of billing that make their prices cheaper or more expensive.

ExpressVPN

International VPN service with more than 3,000 servers, high speed and outgoing servers in more than 90 countries.

ExpressVPN is one of the big rivals of NordVPN and is also considered one of the great VPN companies in the world.

This service has hundreds of servers in a total of 94 countries, including all European and American ones. Among them high-speed servers specially designed for playing or streaming. It’s also very fast in China, so it’s a great option.

They have a no-logs policy, stating that they never store IP addresses (yours or the VPN server), browsing history, destination or metadata from traffic or DNS requests. It stores some data, but only what is necessary for your applications to work. Don’t worry, the Chinese Government will not be able to know what you see and what you stop seeing.

Its main offers are divided into 3 types of prices, payment month by month, subscription for 6 months or annual payment, always something cheaper. The good news is that all plans have a money back guarantee in the first 30 days.

Surfshark

VPN with high privacy, unlimited devices, tracker blocker and 3,200+ servers in 100 countries

Surfshark It is another famous VPN service that rivals the most famous ones like NordVPN or ExpressVPN, only in this case it is a service that you can contract for 2-3 euros per month.

It is therefore one of the cheapest VPNs by far, at least among those that offer all the privacy and security guarantees. Surfshark has unlimited connections and servers in 100 countries, with a total of 3,200 servers and counting. That is, it is another of the fastest VPNs in China as it always has a server near big cities.

They have applications for all operating systems, such as Android, Windows, iOS and even for Smart TV.

Ivacy VPN

Ivacy

If you want to get browsing protection with a very complete and cheap VPN, Ivacy VPN is another provider where you can get services such as malware protection, a strict policy of not recording your browsing data, high-speed downloads, or support for using P2P networks.

With this VPN service you can use it on up to 10 devices and it is quite affordable, although as in all other cases, it depends a lot on the plan you choose. It doesn’t have as many servers as the previous ones, but it is cheap and very safe for browsing in China.

Hide.me

Hide.me is a leading VPN provider with a good reputation among experts. First, its strong commitment to user privacy: Hide.me operates under a no-logging policy, which ensures that user data remains confidential and untraceable.

Additionally, Hide.me employs military-grade encryption protocols such as OpenVPN and IKEv2/IPsec, protecting data transmissions from potential eavesdropping or interception by malicious actors. Its commitment to anonymity is further reinforced with the option to pay with cryptocurrencies, adding an additional layer of privacy for users so that their entire use is untraceable, or very difficult.

Although it is not the cheapest option, with the 2-year plan its price is very affordable. Its Android app offers you a free VPN with 10GB of monthly data. It doesn’t have as many servers as the first three, but it is very secure.