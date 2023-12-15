Update December 15: We have reviewed and updated prices and links. In addition, we have replaced some models.

Shaving is something quite personal to each person. For men, shaving the beard is a characteristic that goes with personal style. There are people who prefer a couple of days' beard, which is easier to maintain, others prefer longer beards, but also people who prefer the closest possible.

With the electric shavers you get close shaves. Perfect personal hygiene products to use every or every few days.

We have chosen what, in our opinion, are some of the best electric shavers that you can buy right now. For different people and also for different budgets.

We offer you options from well-known brands and for all budgets. However, we recommend that you invest in a razor, since it is something that you will use daily or weekly and you cannot afford failures. Additionally, many of these electric shavers are suitable for shaving your head daily or every few days.

They are all electric shavers that you can use wet or dry, while showering, or even, in some cases, with foam.

Braun Series 9

State-of-the-art beard and head shaver with efficient head for a great close and smooth shave.

There is no better electric shaver than the model The Rock uses. That face and head cannot be kept without a hair with any clippers and on his Instagram account he has sometimes appeared with a Braun Series 9the highest quality of the brand.

It has a base system that cleans the head and at the same time recharges the battery, it also lubricates the cutting blade and has an autonomy of 45 minutes.

It is a shaver designed for beards, but also for people with shaved hair and thus review it every few days or daily. It has a ProLift trimmer that allows you to cut longer and harder hair, with sonic technology in a 40º flexible head.

Philips OneBlade

Rechargeable shaver that trims, profiles and shaves both wet and dry. Its battery lasts 45 minutes. Includes 3 guide combs and an extra blade.

This shaver has become a success in recent months thanks to a big push by Philips to lower prices in many stores. Philips OneBlade It is an electric trimmer with different adapters for 0, 1, 3 or 5 millimeters.

It uses a double-edged mechanical blade for a better shave and each replacement usually lasts a couple of months of use, although it will depend entirely on how many times you shave.

The replacement parts for this shaver usually cost between 22 euros for a pack of 3 replacement parts, something that you have to take into account.

WAHL Travel Shaver

Shaver for close daily shaving in compact format for travel or for use in any situation. 45 minute battery and with spare parts and travel accessories.

Possibly one of the most recognized travel format shavers with an aesthetic design that has practically not changed in decades, but is now more effective.

The WAHL Travel Shaver costs less than 25 euros and is designed as a travel shaver or for daily use. It has an autonomy of 45 minutes and a replacement cutting blade.

Keep in mind that it is a trimming machine, so it is not as suitable for people with beards longer than 4 or 5 millimeters.

Xiaomi Electric Shaver S700

Shaver with ceramic blade, ultra-quiet motor, 60-minute battery with USB-C charging.

Well of course Xiaomi has an electric shaver. It's about this Xiaomi Electric Shaver S700a shaver with a triple rotating blade and a ceramic compound that allows it to last many more strokes than a metal one.

The ceramic blade has better protection against the skin, has a sharpness that lasts longer without wear after 240 hours of use.

Detects the areas of the face with the most stubble to adjust its speed for a smoother shave. The head is floating and adapts to any movement in your face. It has a battery that gives it an autonomy of 60 minutes, it has a fast charge in 2 hours and you can charge it with a USB-C cable or in its charging base.

Philips 7000 Series

Whole body shaver with double head, one for the body for longer hair and another head for closer shave.

If you are looking for a product that is designed for shaving the entire body (yes, everything), you can find this Philips Serie 7000 BG7025/15 at a very good price. It is an electric shaver with a double head.

One of them is a shaver that moves in 4-D to follow the contours of the body. Either because you want to shave your chest, extremities or face very quickly.

The other head is a trimmer with comb and guide for longer hair between 3 and 11 millimeters. Ideal for trimming hair, but also for leaving it ready to trim with the other head.

Cecotec Bamba PrecisionCare TwistGroom

Shave your body to perfection with this multi-head electric razor. Thanks to the fact that it is waterproof, you can take advantage of your time in the shower while leaving your face and torso well…

This shaver CECOTEC Bamba PreciosionCare TwistGroom offers 5-in-1 care. Removes hair from both the face and body thanks to its different heads and accessories.

It includes a head with three rotating and ultra-floating shaving blades, a nose and ear head, a face shaving head, an adjustable cutting guide and a body shaving head with protection for sensitive skin.

It has IPX5 water resistance and a 500 mAh lithium battery, allowing it to have uninterrupted use for 90 minutes with just a 120-minute charge.

Panasonic ES-LV67-A803

Imagine it's your wedding day, you go to shave and your razor breaks. What are you doing now? You're late? Do you tell the priest not to marry you? There are things that you can never allow to fail. Therefore, for certain products, we need the best possible quality. If you want a razor that will stand the test of time and never let you down, the Japanese brand Panasonic offers an electric razor designed and manufactured (the latter is important) in Japan.

It has 5 stainless steel blades and a linear motor with fixed power of 14,000 oscillations per minute that adapts the cutting power according to the thickness of your beard to achieve optimal closeness.

It can be washed entirely under the tap, and has a cleaning mode inside the head. Of course, it includes a precision trimmer for beard trimming and sideburn shaping, and has an autonomy of 45 minutes. The good thing is that it has a quick charge option in 5 minutes to give you the autonomy of a shave for when we are pressed for time.