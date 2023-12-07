Mobile phones with Snapdragon 778G processor are mid-range but with high-end performance. These are the best.

Update December 7, 2023. We have retouched several parts of the article and added the Oppo Reno10 Pro to the list.

We share the thought. Choosing a mobile phone is an odyssey between all the options that exist. Of all the features that you have to keep in mind, in addition to the screen and camera, it has to be the processor. An expensive cell phone can be a bad purchase if it has a bad processor.

But there are mobile phones in that range of products with a perfect quality-price ratio, where a vital component such as the heart, its processor, such as This is the case of the Snapdragon 778G, they are a safe purchase.

There are not as many phones as you can think with the Snapdragon 778G processor, a SoC designed to give 5G to phones with a moderate price but that are capable of doing any task, but The smartphones with Snapdragon 778G that are on sale are of great quality.

Mobile phones with a Snapdragon 778G processor inherit some details from the powerful Snapdragon 888. Manufactured in 6 nanometers, with una GPU GPU Adreno 642L which is capable of moving virtually any mobile game.

Other features that this processor supports is the option of capture 3 22 megapixel images at the same time5G connectivity, WiFI 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and support for Full HD screens at 144 Hz or Quick Charge 4+ fast charging.

Among all the mobile phones that have been launched with this capable and powerful processor, we have selected these options at very good prices.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G Nothing Phone (1) POCO X5 Pro 5G Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G Xiaomi 12 Lite Motorola Edge 30

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

This is the technical sheet of the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition, one of the brand’s star phones for 2021.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition It is one of Xiaomi’s star phones in 2021 and today it remains among the favorites of Xiaomi users.

It has a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate, 128GB or 256GB of storage with a 64-megapixel main camera. A good combination for a mobile phone that at its launch already cost less than 360 euros, but now costs much less.

In our analysis it has already proven to be a good mid-range mobile and is still quite worth the offer.

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1): the brand’s first mobile phone for 2022 that comes equipped with a Snapdragon 778G+ processor, and versions with 8 and 12 GB of RAM. The photographic section is covered by a couple…

He was the star of 2022. Nothing Phone (1) It is a mobile phone that surprises everyone and a good demonstration that you can still do something different in the world of mobile phones.

In the analysis we have carried out using it as a personal mobile phone, it made it clear to us that Nothing has a lot to say, even though it is such a young company that still has to prove that its second mobile phone will not be a simple improvement in specifications.

It is a perfect example of how to make a mid-range mobile that feels high-end with the Snapdragon 778G. It has a 6.55-inch 120 Hz AMOLED screen with HDR10 support, as well as 8GB and 12GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage. Its 50 megapixel camera and a 50 megapixel wide angle are a good configuration.

Autonomy for more than a day, fast charging, wireless charging, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC… what more could you ask for?

POCO X5 Pro 5G

POCO’s value-for-money 5G mobile for 2023 with 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 108 megapixel camera and 67 W turbo charging.

We have analyzed it in depth so that you can see first-hand its benefits and what needs to be improved. But being a POCO mobile, it still complies with that extra line that separates what is a mid-range and high-end mobile. Now that it is usually on sale, we believe that it is the best Android for less than 300 euros this year.

With a 6.67″ AMOLED screen and a high brightness level of 900 nits, 6/8GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage and a 108 megapixel camera, what category would you put it in? But when you find out what it is a mobile phone less than 350 eurosHow are you doing?

It is one of the best options with the Snapdragon 778G processor of the moment that has WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, 5000mAh battery and 67W ultra-fast charging.

Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G

Oppo’s mid-high range mobile in 2023 with a 50 Mpx camera and 2x telephoto lens, Snapdragon 778G and all-day battery.

Launched just a few days ago, the Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G has become one of the company’s best phones.

It is not a top-of-the-range mobile, because it has the procesador Snapdragon 778G. But it has enough power to move any app or game with ease. With 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Their cameras are designed to take professional photos, thanks to the increase in light capture by 60%. and noise reduction by 35% compared to previous generations.

It has a 4,600 mAh battery, with 80 W fast charging.

Xiaomi 12 Lite

This is the technical sheet of the new Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G, one of the brand’s star phones for 2022.

It must be recognized that apart from a design change, the differences between a Xiaomi 12 Lite and a POCO X5 Pro are very few. Obviously we have changes to the screen, being 6.55 inches, fingerprint reader under the screen and better high peak brightness.

They even maintain the same 108 megapixel camera with the same ultra wide angle and macro camera. To this we must add an image stabilization system in the camera and a better 32 megapixel front camera.

But if you like the design and that it is a Xiaomi with the latest versions of MIUI; This is a very good option.

Motorola Edge 30

Features of the Motorola Edge 30 with the best offer to buy in Spain. The Edge range welcomes the reference member of the Motorola Edge 30 family with a 50 Mpx triple camera and the pro…

One of the stars of the mid-range of 2022 that deserves much more attention than it has received, although we have analyzed the entire Edge 30 family, including this Motorola Edge 30. At the end of 2023 it is still a good option thanks to the offers and discounts

6.5-inch AMOLED screen at 144Hz, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, although not expandable via microSD card. It also has a good 50 megapixel camera with another camera with the same sensor but an ultra wide angle lens.

A round mobile if you get it on sale with all-day battery and 33W fast charging with charger in the box.

