MediaTek has shown that its new processors are finally on par with Qualcomm and are also cheaper. One of its stars is Dimensity 8100 and these phones carry it and are worth it.

Update December 10, 2023: we have completely retouched the introduction of the article and added more information about the processor, which is no longer the most recent nor the best from MediaTek

Launched more than a year ago, the Dimensity 8100 system-on-chip caught us all by surprise when we saw that both in synthetic tests and in the first tests of real use we were able to verify that its performance was very similar or better than the best of Qualcomm at that time.

Unfortunately, this chip was not used in too many models, since as soon as it was launched, the Dimensity 900X series went on sale with ARMv9-A architecture and a 4nm TSMC manufacturing process instead of the 5nm of the Dimensity 8100.

However, this processor is wonderful, and if you find one of the phones that has them on sale below, you will get a high-power, low-consumption phone.

Xiaomi 12T POCO X4 GT Realme GT Neo 3 Oppo Reno8 Pro

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T: all the details and features of Xiaomi’s latest high-end mobile with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and 67 W charger.

Xiaomi 12T is halfway between the Xiaomi 12 range and the more “pro” models like the Xiaomi 12 Pro. A mobile phone with a very good design and that has good performance and low energy consumption.

It is available with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage or 256 GB of storage, in addition to having a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED DotDisplay displaywhich makes it perfect for games of all kinds.

The strong point of this Xiaomi 12T is its camera, since it integrates Samsung’s 108 megapixel sensor and an 8 Mpx wide angle, as well as a 20 Mpx front camera for selfies. The battery is a typical 5,000 mAh with 120W wired charging, the charger for which is included in the box.

POCO X4 GT

Features and price of the POCO

One of the phones that we liked the most from POCO is this POCO X4 GT that we have analyzed in Computer Hoy. We like it because it is one of those cheaper phones than it should be and it is also perfect as a gaming smartphone.

This POCO

Its strong point is performance, but the 64 Mpx camera and its 5,080 mAh battery are not far behind so that it lasts all day with that large screen, as well as 67 W fast charging with a compatible charger in the box.

realme GT Neo 3

realme GT Neo 3: features and specifications of the realme giant killer with the new MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor and 6.7-inch AMOLED screen.

One of realme’s stars in 2022 was this realme GT Neo 3, a mobile phone with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen at 120 Hz and that has a fast processor such as the Dimensity 8100.

Striking for its design, but really interesting for its good operation and combination of technical features. For example, its 8 or 12 GB of RAM, capacities of 128 GB and 256 GB UFS 3.1, 50 megapixel main camera or 16 Mpx front camera.

It has a 4,500 mAh battery that is perfect to last all day, but it also has a 150 W ultra-fast charger and yes, the charger is included in the box.

Oppo Reno8 Pro

Everything about the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, the new mid-range mobile equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processors and premium materials.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro is another of the mobile phones to highlight with Dimensity 8100 and that we have analyzed in Computer Hoy that are worth taking into account.

It has a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and 120 Hz refresh rate, as well as 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. His main camera is 50 megapixels with a 32 megapixel front camera, as well as a 4,500 mAh battery with 80 W fast charging that also has a charger included in the box.

In terms of features, it is very similar to other models, but Oppo has managed to differentiate it with an excellent design.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here