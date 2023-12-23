In December and with the drop in temperatures, we feel like staying at home enjoying a movie session under the blanket. Fireplace, stove, blanket and film. And these movies are perfect for getting under the duvet and enjoying a movie marathon at home.

Cold movies that will take us fully into winter and that we can enjoy from the warmth of home on holidays, family gatherings and free time.

Frozen

If we think of a film that represents the cold, the first one that comes to mind may be, without a doubt, Frozen. One of the great Disney hits of recent times takes us to the kingdom of Arendelle where There is going to be an eternal winter. But Anna will embark on an adventure to try to find her sister and try to find a solution in a magical story about family and with an adorable Olaf. One of the best animated films of recent times if you want to immerse yourself in an icy adventure.

The Chronicles of Narnia

Another option to immerse ourselves in a frozen world as a family is to watch the “Chronicles of Narnia” saga, which you can watch on Disney+. These brothers will have to enter the world of Narnia to free it from the power of the White Witch. A fantasy saga with all kinds of magical creatures, animals, goblins and brothers who will have to join forces to fight to defend the kingdom on the other side of the closet.

Ice Age

Another of the best sagas that we can see with children If we are looking for perfect movies for an afternoon on the couch and blanket, it is, without a doubt, Ice Age. A collection of movies that They will take us to the Ice Age to tell us how a mammoth, a sloth and a tiger must take care of a lost human baby. After this adventure, many other films will follow the adventures of these hilarious characters who have been in the movies for more than twenty years.

The Hateful Eight

Quentin Tarantino It immerses us in another of the best films that we can watch if we want an afternoon on the couch and fireplace. Yes, for adults. We travel to cold Wyoming years after the Civil War in a feature film that tells us the path of eight travelers who seek to reach the Red rock town in the middle of a blizzard. Action and blood in a violent Western by Tarantino that will infect us with the cold.

They live

In the nineties “Viven” was released. Based on a true story, it tells the story of a Uruguayan rugby team that crashed in the Andes mountain range in 1972. A story that JA Bayona will take to another film at the beginning of January 2024 but that we can remember with this 1993 feature film that tells us how they try to survive completely isolated to the point of resorting to cannibalism to try to survive.

Everest

On SkyShowtime you can watch “Everest”, a movie based on real events and inspired by the adventurers who They tried to go up in 1996. Two expeditions that will face a terrible snow storm and try to survive. Another of the best movies you can watch if you want to get under the blanket and enjoy the warmth at home with a drama of mountaineering, climbing, adventure and survival and the skill of these climbers fighting to get there.