Entering the world of reading is embarking on a journey without limits, where each page transports us to unknown worlds and allows us to live a thousand lives in one. In 2023, this journey has been made even more exciting with the publication of some of the best fantasy works of the year.

Reading fantasy allows us to dream big, think differently, and explore concepts that go beyond the limits of our real world. Fantasy stories challenge us to imagine alternative societiesmystical creatures and heroic feats, thus expanding our mental and emotional horizons.

This year’s fantasy authors have weaved narratives that combine magic and reality in ways that resonate with contemporary experiences, providing a mirror in which we can see both our current conflicts and our hopes for the future reflected. Thus, they inspire us to think critically about our own world.

The fantasy books highlighted in 2023 invite us to immerse ourselves in epic adventures and connect with characters who, although they inhabit worlds very different from ours, face universally recognizable emotional and moral dilemmas. Without further ado, here are the best fantasy books of the yearaccording to Goodreads.

The Footprint of Hell, by Leigh Bardugo

In The footprint of hell, Leigh Bardugo, acclaimed author of The Ninth House, immerses us in a world where the most prestigious university is on the brink of the abyss. The protagonist, Galaxy “Alex” Stern, embarks on a daring mission to rescue Darlington from hell, a place from which few have returned.

Bardugo teje a fascinating story full of magic, danger and dark intrigues, where survival at Yale depends on facing monsters both real and metaphorical. This supernatural thriller takes us through a labyrinth of academic secrets and ancient dangers, keeping the reader in suspense until the last page.

Emerald Sea Braid by Brandon Sanderson

Brandon Sanderson invites us to a new adventure in his Cosmere universe with Emerald Sea Braid. Here we meet Braid, a young woman whose peaceful life on an island is interrupted by a catastrophe that forces her to embark on a dangerous journey.

Sanderson combines magic, romance and action in a setting where the ocean is a sea of ​​deadly spores. Featuring pirates and sorceresses, this tale promises to be an epic journey full of discovery and bravery, showcasing Sanderson’s ability to create fascinating worlds and unforgettable characters.

The Day the Heavens Opened by Samantha Shannon

Samantha Shannonrecognized for La Era de Huesos, returns with The day the sky opened, an epic story set in the world of The Priory of the Orange Tree. In this new installment, we follow the lives of several strong women, each dealing with their own intertwined struggles and destinies in an era of terror and violence.

Shannon offers us a rich and complex narrative, where dragons, magic and political conflicts intertwine to form a story that is not only an exciting journey, but also a reflection of female resistance and strength.

Emily Wilde’s Fairy Encyclopedia by Heather Fawcett

Heather Fawcett introduces us to the charming world of Emily Wilde’s Encyclopedia of Fairies, a story that mixes dark magic, friendship and love. We follow Emily Wilde, an academic expert on fairies, on her quest to complete the first encyclopedia on these mystical creatures.

But her arrival in the remote town of Hrafnsvik and her encounter with the mysterious Wendell Bambleby lead her down a path full of unexpected discoveries and emotions. Fawcett creates a captivating tale that explores both the mysteries of fairy folklore and those of the human heart.

Bookshops & Bonedust, de Travis Baldree

Travis Baldree come back with Bookshops & Bonedust, a continuation of the world of Legends & Lattes that combines the magic of good books, friendship and unexpected adventures. The story follows Viv, a mercenary recovering in the sleepy town of Murk, where she finds solace in a quirky bookstore.

Baldree teje a cozy and charming narrative, where the characters and their relationships develop between mysteries and unusual adventures. It is a story that celebrates small pleasures and second chances.

The Fragile Threads of Power, by VE Schwab

Finally, V.E. Schwab takes us back to his fascinating world with The fragile threads of power. In this story, we delve into the complex web of the three remaining Londons, each vibrating with its own magic and problems.

Through the eyes of extraordinary characters like Kosika, Delilah Bard and Tes, Schwab weaves magic, power and destiny in a narrative that is both a physical and emotional journey. This book is a testament to Schwab’s ability to create rich universes and multidimensional characters, taking the reader on a magical and emotionally resonant adventure.

