A look at the Chromebook laptop models, especially interesting for students, which we can recommend as being a good value for money.

Update December 23: We have updated all product cards by updating links to stores and, where appropriate, linking to more updated models.

The laptops Chromebook They have been with us for quite some years and still at this point it is unknown to many people, even though it is a Google product. They are laptops that use the ChromeOS operating system and which are characterized by their low price and are based almost entirely on the web.

They are especially used in the world of education due to the main features that we have mentioned, but anyone can buy one if you only need a browser and an Android application.

If you have to buy a laptop for studyingyou will surely be interested in some of these Chromebooks that are perfect for all levels.

Chromebooks have the advantage of being quite secure, especially when compared to Windows. They are constantly updated by Google and those updates are installed in the background without you realizing it to always have the latest security version.

Besides, ChromeOS is a very light and fast operating systemthat is why it is capable of working well on computers that with other operating systems would almost be a waste of money because of how slow it would be.

The negative part of Chromebooks is that you will not be able to install traditional applications that can be seen on Windows. Of course, as long as you have a web version of that program, you can use it on a Chromebook.

ChromeOS also has a selection of Android apps in its own section of Google Play. Not all the apps are there, but you will find many that you can use from your new computer.

Why buy a Chromebook for a student

Chromebooks, being so cheap and easy to use, are perfect as a first laptop for studying and working on assignments. Its price makes it easy to buy regardless of your budget, although there are many Chromebook categories in price range.

There are low-end Chromebooks, very cheap and whose performance is that of a simple computer where you can only open a few Chrome tabs. You also have high-end Chromebooks, where you find latest or penultimate generation processors and enough storage to save your personal files and not in the cloud.

If you are a very young student, your first laptop, it doesn't matter if you end up destroying it because it will be a good investment to start with.

HP Chromebook x360 Acer Chromebook 314 Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook Gen 6 Asus Chromebook CX1400

HP Chromebook x360

HP

Chromebook laptop with a 14″ screen, Full HD resolution, Intel processor, 64 GB of storage and a format that can be transformed from laptop to tablet thanks to its touch screen.

As the Chromebook with the best quality-price ratio, we have chosen this one. HP Chromebook x360. The decision is definitely based on the price and its design and features. Everything perfectly balanced to have a powerful laptop for what ChromeOS needs, but also very versatile.

It has an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB eMMC storage. The processor is not the fastest, nor is the RAM or storage, but with ChromeOS you will have no problems.

Its convertible format makes it perfect for all kinds of situations, both for studying and watching videos.

Acer Chromebook 314

ASUS / Getty Images

This computer has Chrome OS as the operating system, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM. It is one of Google's new Chromebooks.

One of the best deals for a Chromebook is this one Acer Chromebook 314 which in stores like Amazon do not even exceed 190 euros. You can't expect great specs considering its price, but it's a laptop that will do well with its intended use, browsing the web and using web-based apps.

In a completely portable format, without a touch screen, it has a size of 14 inches with Full HD resolution, Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage.

The capacity is fair, yes, but these devices are designed to store files directly in the cloud, such as Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox and these types of online services.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook

2-in-1 Chromebook that uses the Microsoft Surface format with the versatility and lightness of a Chromebook. With 10.1-inch screen and 128 GB of storage

The choice was quite simple because it is one of the few Chromebooks that converts into a talbet and a laptop. The winner of this section is Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebooka laptop with a 10.1-inch touch screen and 128 GB of storage.

Its keyboard fits magnetically to the tablet and does not need to connect via Bluetooth, since it has metal pins that give it power and transmit the necessary data.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook Gen 6

13.3-inch convertible laptop with Intel Core processors, up to 256 GB of storage, WiFi 6 and with Chrome OS as the operating system.

Among the Chromebooks that are worth it if you are looking for the latest is this one Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook Gen 6. We have chosen it for its combination of design, ease of use and technical features.

It has a 13-inch touch screen and is convertible into a tablet by rotating the keyboard. It uses an Intel Core i3 processor, although you can also get it with Core i5, although it is 100 euros more expensive. This laptop also has 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage and WiFi 6 to connect to the new, much faster WiFi networks.

In short, you get a powerful laptop on which ChromeOS will work without problem for a long time, making it quite versatile due to its conversion between laptop, tablet and presentation format.

Asus Chromebook CX1400

ASUS Chromebook CX1400CKA

A good, modest and inexpensive chromebook but one that can usually be easily found on Amazon for 300 euros and in a multitude of different hardware configurations. This one in particular has a Full HD screen and 8GB of RAM, which is what we should already ask for from any laptop.

