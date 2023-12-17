Increasing the capacity to save new files, movies, series and any downloads on your computer is becoming easier with the lower prices of these external hard drives.

Update December 16: we have reviewed the list, updating several links.

The ease with which we can find offers on external hard drives already tells us that they are products that are still in high demand. The best thing about these products is that they allow you to increase the capacity of your computer and be able to take it wherever you want.

External hard drives can be used in desktop computers, laptops and even some consoles. If you are looking a cheap external hard drivethen this interests you.

We've found some of the best cheap external hard drives you can buy right now. There is stock for everyone and at popular prices.

Don't think about it too much. With inflation and demand for these products, it is normal to see variations in their prices, so it is better to buy them as soon as possible if your computer can no longer handle more files.

Remember that external hard drives can also be used on Smart TVs, both to play video and photos, and to leave them connected and record DTT programs.

Western Digital Elements

Western Digital Elements

We start with an external and portable hard drive that you can buy on Amazon and that is from a well-known brand in the world of storage. Western Digital Elements It is the cheapest entry-level external hard drive you will find.

This option with USB 3.0 connection, a capacity of 1.5 TB will only cost you less than 65 euros on sale. It only weighs 131 grams and you can take it wherever you want.

It has capacities between 1 TB and up to 5 TB, but in relation to capacity and price, we believe that this 2 TB is the best offer.

Seagate Basic

Seagate Basic

Continuing with cheap portable hard drives, we offer you this Seagate Basic. It is a storage unit with a USB 3.0 connection that you can connect to a desktop PC, laptop, console or Smart TV, among others.

It comes in 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB and 5 TB options, but the best purchase option is, as in the previous one, the 2 TB one for only 56 euros.

Toshiba Canvio Ready

Toshiba Canvio Ready

Toshiba Canvio Ready It is a very good option in external and portable hard drives, somewhat more expensive than the other options, but for good reason.

This portable external hard drive features USB 3.2 Gen 1 connectionfaster than the two other options and that allows you to transfer files at a higher speed as long as your PC supports this connection.

With a capacity of 2 TB, this hard drive costs 73 euros on Amazon.

UnionSine Ultra Slim

UnionSine Ultra Slim

If you're looking for the best possible deal on an external hard drive and don't need a lot of extra capacity, for example for use with a laptop, UnionSine Ultra Slim is a good option.

With a capacity of 500 GB and USB 3.0 connection, it only costs 33 euros. Perfect for a laptop, to connect to a Smart TV or even for a console like a PS4 or Xbox One to increase your game library.

WD My Book

WD My Book

We also want to give you an external hard drive option but with high capacity and cheap. In this case it is a WD My Book, a desktop hard drive that needs to be connected to power because it is a 3.5″ drive.

This hard drive comes in capacities from 3 TB and up to 18 TB, but the best offer is in the 4 TB version for only 85 euros.

Without a doubt the best option to always have connected to a desktop PC or in an area where you do not usually move it. It has a USB 3.0 connection and software to automate backups on your computer.

