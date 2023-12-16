You are always connected, wherever you are, it has become a fundamental part of users' daily lives. For this reason, saving each month on your phone's mobile data is not an easy task, even on the basis that most current devices have tools to have more or less advanced control over them.

The best way to be sure not to exceed this consumption is, precisely, through some type of extra help in its management. Here we leave you the ones that, at least in our opinion, are theThe best apps to save on mobile data.

Data Usage Manager & Monitor to save mobile data

We have already mentioned that, no matter how much current phones have data saving functions, there are times when it is not a bad idea to go further. For this reason, proposals such as Data Usage Manager have been launched, a very complete app to save mobile data and, above all, have exhaustive control over it.

This app offers features such as detailed data usage tracking, identification of apps that consume the most data, and personalized suggestions to reduce consumption. In addition, it allows you to automatically block on Android and iOS those apps that spend more than they should, if the occasion requires it.

Cloudflare 1.1.1.1: Secure and Efficient Browsing

Cloudflare app 1.1.1.1 not only focuses on saving data but also improving the speed and security of your connection. It acts as a DNS service that replaces the one provided by your service provider, which can speed up website loading while reducing the amount of data transmitted.

Additionally, by prioritizing privacy, 1.1.1.1 blocks ad tracking and improves the security of your browsing, giving you a more efficient and secure experience on Android and iOS.

My Data Manager

My Data Manager is a data monitoring application that provides you with real-time information about your consumption, in addition to giving you the possibility of having many customization options for Android and iOS.

Without going any further, the application Provides a detailed breakdown of data usage by app, allowing you to identify and monitor the apps that spend the most and have absolute control over them.

GlassWire

Very much in line with the previous proposals, and with a comfortable and easy-to-use interface, GlassWire provides a detailed and very visual view of your data usage. Displays interactive graphs that allow you to easily identify which apps are consuming the most data and when.

GlassWire, available for Android, also alerts you to suspicious or unauthorized data use, adding an extra layer of security. That is why it is one of the most advisable and practical apps to save data.

With any of these apps to save data, not only will you have more control over what you consume and you will know what you do it with, but you will also have peace of mind without running the risk of overspending each month.