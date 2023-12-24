Christmas is linked to many things: family gatherings, winter holidays, dinners for work and with friends and a long etcetera, from going to do the typical shopping to taking the opportunity to take the odd trip. But if there is someone who really enjoys these dates, it is the little ones in the house.

And this is largely due to the gifts and the desire to welcome the Three Wise Men and Santa Claus into their homes. Well, thanks to technology, there are a few apps to follow the journey of the latter at Christmas, since he leaves his destination at the North Pole. Some even give you the opportunity to speak directly with him. Let's see them.

NORAD Tracks Santa

Developed by none other than the North American Aerospace Defense Command (hence its name in English, NORAD), this app has been in operation for quite some time, and has been a success on Android and iOS.

In addition to the current location of Santa Claus (or Santa Claus, it doesn't matter), The app also includes festive games, videos, and details about each stop on your magical journey. NORAD Tracks Santa has become a tradition for many families, providing children and adults the opportunity to experience the magic of these dates.

Santa Tracker 2023

The Santa Tracker 2023 application is also a nice option to follow Santa Claus throughout his journey from the North Pole to your home. In addition, for children, it has nice three-dimensional graphics. Available on Android and iOS.

It offers an interactive map showing Santa's current location, and also includes festive games to entertain little ones while they wait for Santa's arrival. For example, helping the man and his elf assistants with some of their main Christmas taskslike traditional gift packaging.

Google Santa Tracker

It is clear that Google itself also wanted to contribute its bit to the Christmas holidays and tracking Santa Claus. Developed by Google, this application not only offers the real-time location of Santa Claus, but also interactive and educational activities to enjoy while you wait for the gifts to arrive.

In this way, it has games, puzzles and educational content designed largely to entertain the little ones in the house. At least until Christmas Day.

Santa Tracker – Check where is

Another application to follow Santa Claus, this time less focused on mini-games and that kind of thing but very precise when it comes to not losing track of his sleigh. For example, offering you the exact distance between where it is at all times and how much is left until it reaches your house.

A fun and friendly way to enjoy December 24 with expectant children. You can get it on Android and iOS.

In short, not even Santa Claus himself is able to resist technology, and thanks to it it is possible to experience his arrival in your home like never before.