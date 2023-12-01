Year after year there are bills and coins that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) removes it from circulation through bank branches. The process consists of when these pieces arrive at a branch, they are retained for destruction, which is why some banknotes will begin to disappear from 2024.

Banxico establishes this as un process necessary for banknotes and coins to fulfill their life cycle correspondent.

In the information that Banxico provided to carry out this cessation of circulation, the D1 family appears. The 50, 100, 200 and 500 bills were launched around 2002 and 2004, now these pieces will be in a withdrawal process, however, those that remain prior to their arrival at a bank branch can continue to be used without no inconvenience.

What tickets will be withdrawn?

