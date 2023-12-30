We review the 6 best Evolutions cards in the EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team Winter Wildcards promo. You will be surprised by these very high ratings.

One of the best new features of EA Sports FC 24 are the Evolutions. You may not have heard of this function, which innovates with respect to previous deliveries, allowing let's improve our cards to unsuspected limits.

Of course, we are talking about the Ultimate Team mode, which every few days receives new promos, events and changes to encourage us to continue playing.

Until the next January 5, 2024the Winter Wildcards promo is available, which includes new Evolutions for your players (like the Stars in the making).

However, it is interesting to review the best Evolutions that have occurred in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team since the game's launch, back on September 29. We go over it in this guide.

6 Brutal Evolutions You Don't Want to Miss in UT

The Winter Wildcards promo is underway, along with all the news and rewards of Season 3 of Ultimate Team. These are days of glory for the players of EA Sports FC 24.

And, of course, this includes new Evolutions, such as those of Arda Güler or Andreas Pereira. Remember that not all cards are compatible with certain evolutions, so check the requirements.

There are also new SBCs that you should complete. An example is that of Jonathan Bambathe full-back/midfielder of Celta de Vigo.

Since the launch of EA Sports FC 24, We have seen some exciting Evolutions. Not only because of their high rating, but because of the great improvement they represent over the original cards.

They are not the best cards in the game, but yes the most notable jumps in the general and statistical evaluations of these players.

Next, we let you know the 6 best Evolutions cards that have been seen so far in EA Sports FC 24, corroborated by Futbin and FifaTradingRomania:

Lisann Kaut (LI, Hoffenheim femenino): rises from 69 to 96. Hayley Lauder (LI, Glasgow City): rises from 75 to 96. Lucas Rosa (LD, Real Valladolid): rises from 68 to 95. Diego Pampín (LI, Andorra): rises from 67 to 94. Manu Sánchez (LI, Celta): rises from 74 to 94. Jill Aguilera (LI, Chicago Red Stars): rises from 75 to 94.

Don't let the base ratings of these players fool you. With the Evolutions function, they can raise their average rating to unsuspected limits, although factors such as pace or speed may not increase as much.

EA Sports FC 24 is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y Nintendo Switch. Remember that until January 16, 2024 you can claim a free UEFA EURO 2024 player for Ultimate Team.

Do you usually play EA Sports FC 24? If so, take a look at these guides: The EA Sports FC 24 Winter Wildcards SBCs that you should absolutely do, Everything you need to know about Star Evolutions in the making, or Players you should not continue using in UT.