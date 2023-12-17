The film industry is one of the businesses that invests the most money, here are the most expensive films of all time.

These are the most expensive movies in history

The truth is that the arrival of the technology whose makes the investment in special effects greater than ever, and that is why the most expensive movies at the moment are the most current. Productions of Marvel or Star Wars top a list which may vary slightly, due to the lack of transparency sometimes of the production companies that make their production expenses public. What is clear is that public demand increasingly presents a greater demandwhich forces companies to maintain a very high level of investment. These are the most expensive productions in the history of cinema.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

This is the most expensive MCU movie of all timewith approximate expenses of 365 million dollars. The film directed by Joss Whedon offers awesome special effects to which we are accustomed to the Avengers films and, although it managed to accumulate notable success at the box office, did not reach expected profits to make the investment profitable. You can watch this movie on Disney+.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

The fourth installment of the franchise came to light as a almost obligatory premiere after the success of the original trilogy starring Johnny Deep, which will not be in the possible future deliveries. The production was harshly criticized due to a loss of charm that the first three films did possess, however, the failure had nothing to do with a lack of investment because Spending rose to over $400 million.. It is currently available on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) concludes the sequel trilogy leaving us with an incredible, visually epic final battle. Despite criticism for the problems of a script that tries to close many holes, the film managed to exceed one billion dollars in theaters after investing around 416 million in its production. The last film of the trilogy is available on Disney+where you can watch all the movies and series of the franchise.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Director JA Bayona brought us Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) as an impressive film production in which the special effects and CGI would take all the attention. The franchise decided to teach the dinosaurs in an environment other than the park, but did not get the desired criticism. The movie It cost about 516 million dollars but it also surpassed the billion figure at the box office like The Rise of Skywalker. The film is available on some platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

Con 533 million dollars, Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) It is placed at the top of the most expensive films to produce in the history of cinema. This delivery is characterized by being the first made by the study of Disneydirected by J.J Abrams. Efforts focused on revitalizing the franchise by investing in visual effects and action and adventure scenes. The films seem aimed at capturing new generations in the legendary franchise and giving it a new aesthetic. You can currently watch this movie on Disney+.

