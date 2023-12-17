Work is one of the places where most time is spent daily. There are many different types of jobs, some truly strange or even others that can be considered poorly paid, but the reality is that the vast majority of people need them to live and get ahead.

Do professional tasks really affect people's emotional state? There is no doubt that it does, to the point that many professionals have studied and are studying its daily impact. In fact, now it has been the prestigious Harvard University that has released an ambitious study: according to them, These are the 5 jobs that cause the most unhappiness.

The new study carried out by Harvard

The most curious thing about the matter is that the Harvard specialists have taken their time to reach conclusions on this occasion. In total, the researchers They have been observing a total of 700 people for 85 yearsin different occupations, and valuing aspects such as the loneliness they felt.

In fact, the feeling of isolation is precisely one of the aspects that most influences when it comes to feeling unhappy in a profession. At least that's what they think at Harvard. Some results, amplified by media such as Bnn, that currently attract attention, when every day more companies and workers resort to teleworking to fulfill their duties.

What are the jobs that cause the most unhappiness?

Precisely, the list of the jobs that cause the most unhappiness carried out by Harvardis made up in part of jobs that encourage a lack of human contact.

These include the security guardssometimes forced to monitor remote places, and also all the professionals who carry out night jobs.

Something similar happens with the drivers, especially those who face long solo trips every day, as can happen with truck drivers. The routine and lack of movement caused by many hours behind the wheel can be something, according to them, that not only affects health (lack of mobility), but also mood.

The same would also happen with a type of work that is more booming every day: dealers. These also face inclement weather, presenting common stress problems, especially those who move with the help of motorcycles or even bicycles.

Since online sales have currently led to a huge increase in professional delivery people of all types, this is a very valid type of employment, at least until delivery using drones becomes more widespread.

And finally, there would also be those jobs that are included within the Customer Support. Although there is social interaction here, so to speak, the usual arguments and complaints from customers, not always friendly, increase unhappiness, according to Harvard researchers.

Of course, in the end Jobs, and the unhappiness they can cause, depend largely on the character and personality you have.. What may be a real ordeal for one may not be so bad after all for others.