Mobile phones and social networks have aroused a great desire among many users to take photos at all times. But without a doubt at Christmas that hobby takes on a new dimension. With the holidays typical of this time of year, the reasons to immortalize memories increase, as well as wanting to share them with friends and family.

So, what better way to give a different and fun touch to your images with these 5 applications that will improve your photos this Christmas and transform them into winter memories full of magic.

ElfYourself

What better way to start this list than with a true classic, which has been adorning people's Christmas images for some time now. ElfYourself allows you to transform yourself and your friends into cheerful Christmas elves through some pretty crazy animations.

To do it you just have to upload your photos, choose a theme and let the app do the rest. If what you are looking for is to laugh and have fun moments, it is one of the most interesting options that can currently be found for Android and iPhone.

Christmas Photo Frames

It has always been a tradition to take advantage of Christmas to take photos inspired by the spirit of this time of year. Christmas Photo Frames is one of the best apps for iOS and Android to enhance your Christmas photos.

The application offers a wide variety of festive frames, from decorations and twinkling lights to winter motifs. Its operation is very easy: just choose your photo, choose the frame you like the most and create all kinds of poses with a Christmas touch.

PicsArt

PicsArt is a simple but complete photo editing application that allows you to unleash your creativity, even more so at Christmas.

You can find everything from Santa Claus stickers to twinkling lights. The truth is that this application will offers a wide range of options to customize your images. You will surely have a very entertaining time exploring its many alternatives for Android and iOS.

Christmas Booth

If filters are already a common feature of normal photos, why not take advantage of this technology even more during Christmas? Christmas Booth is an application that It is designed specifically for this holiday, with everything that entails.

It has practically everything you can imagine: Santa Claus hats, reindeer noses and all those types of decorations and additions. In addition, it is very easy to use, so anyone who has an iOS mobile phone can do it.

Snow

As its name suggests, Snow is an application that allows you to create snow effects on your Android and iOS photos. Come on, it couldn't be more Christmassy.

In addition, with it you can adjust the intensity and direction of the snow to achieve the desired effect. Thanks to this app you will not have to leave home or travel to the mountains to take photos surrounded by winter places.

Enjoying all these applications that will improve your Christmas photos is super simple, so if you are looking to increase the magic of this time, don't hesitate to get them.