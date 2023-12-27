The year ends and the avalanche of summaries arrives with the best and worst of the last twelve months. But we wanted to differentiate ourselves from the rest of the lists that you are going to read this year and ask ourselves what we have played lately. It doesn't matter if the game is a success or not, it doesn't even matter if it's from this year. So these are the games that have surprised us the most and the ones that we have spent the most hours in 2023.

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Recommendation from Iván Linares

I usually spend more time playing established titles than discovering new games, right now I'm playing 'Cyberpunk 2077' again, this time with my PS5 (I played it on Google Stadia). Among the appearances during 2023, I really liked 'Pikmin 4', I'm quite taken with 'Super Mario Wonder' and I was captivated by 'Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom'. If I had to choose only one game from 2023 to spend all of 2024 playing, I would definitely choose the latest installment of Link.

It seems incredible that, despite being a remake, with almost the entire map copied from 'Breath of the Wild', Nintendo has achieved a “new” game by adding several location levels, completing the mechanics with the combination of materials. Finding the best way to cross a lake by riding a contraption, or realizing that you no longer have to climb the slope little by little, since all you have to do is locate a cave under the mountain and use the power of Infiltration, expanding the possibilities. largely exploratory; Just what I ask for in a good open world game. I find it incredible the black magic that Nintendo practices to fit an entire Zelda TOTK into 16 GB of space, it is impressive. Nintendo Switch.

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

Recommendation from Álex Pareja

What a surprise (as always) from Deconstructeam, the Spanish studio in charge of other fantastic works such as 'Gods Will be Watching' or 'The Red Strings Club'. In 'The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood' we put ourselves in the shoes of Fortuna, a cosmic witch who seeks solutions to her millennia-old confinement by creating a powerful tarot deck. Through its creation we can vary the story, since the future that we read in the readings of cards will end up coming true. It is a delight in visual and sound design, and it is surprising how the writing is so everyday despite exploring universal and philosophical themes. Unique and delicious. PC, Nintendo Switch

Disco Elysium (The Final Cut)

Recommendation by César Muela

I grew up with the graphic adventures of 'Broken Sword' and with role-playing games like 'Warhammer' or 'Final Fantasy', so when I started playing 'Disco Elysium', which combines both, I felt at home and I was hooked. From the beginning. The narrative is very original and with a very raw perspective, although what amazes me the most is the amount of detail it has. A simple response in a conversation completely changes what comes next. I imagine that the decision tree that the creators had to develop had to be titanic. The graphic design is very film noir and, as the friend who recommended it to me advised, it is best to really get into the role of the protagonist depending on the personality you choose. That's where you enjoy it the most. PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X/S.

Hi-Fi Rush

Recommendation by Álvaro Castellano

If you are in the industry it is impossible not to closely follow an amalgam of talent of the caliber that Tango Gameworks brings together in its ranks, but it is even more so after the launch of the spectacular 'Hi-Fi Rush'. A revelation game in the purest sense of the word. On the one hand because it deviates from the focus on horror titles that the studio had released until now, and on the other hand because it was launched at the same time it was announced. Like that, without further ado. “We present Hi-Fi Rush, and it is now available.”

An action-adventure video game with a strong emphasis on incredibly precise, visually stunning and very fun combat; but it sweetens the formula with a hooligan spirit, with touches of platforms and with a very successful musical and rhythmic integration. As if all this were not enough, it has an amalgamation of thuggish, rebellious and provocative protagonists who, far from ending up being unbearable as usually happens in these cases, have an emotionality, a quick response and a sympathy that makes them very endearing.

Professionally, I have my doubts about whether announcing a game and releasing it immediately feeds that sense of disposable entertainment that we live in these times. That much talked about current of content saturation that means that there is less and less expectation for things and we forget a video game/movie/event two months after having enjoyed them. Personally, however, it is a way of doing things that I love. Xbox.

Backpack Hero

Recommendation by Rubén Márquez

'Backpack Hero' is a game about organizing the inventory of an RPG. Said like that, it seems like the least attractive thing in the world, but what he does with the classic grids in which to place weapons and potions is actually a genius capable of mixing classic RPG combat with an emerging collection of puzzles in which each new attempt will challenge you. will give away a completely new game system. PC y Switch.

Lies of P

Recommendation by Israel Navas

The truth is that I couldn't say which game has surprised me the most in 2023. Due to intrinsic values, it is probably 'Hi-Fi Rush', an absolute surprise coming from Tango Gameworks. For whatever reason, after his gore outrages, I couldn't imagine Shinji Mikami leading a dance game with a Dreamcast aesthetic. It's like traveling back to the days of 'Space Channel 5' and 'Jet Set Radio', wonderful. 2023 has been a year in terms of quality, with returns that far surpass its previous installments ('Street Fighter'), round remakes and a lot of new ideas: 'Cocoon', 'Chants of Sennaar', 'Dredge'. ..

But all this is going around what I really enjoyed the most: 'Lies of P'. Yes, it's kind of a 'Bloodborne' clone, but it's nothing like that. It's like those comics from the early nineties, pure fan-made in appearance and, under what seemed like imitation, they hid new languages ​​and new ways of doing the same thing. 'Lies of P' comes out of nowhere, from a Korean studio (Neowiz Games) that no one has on the radar and pulls off the best souls-like in history. I expected an I want and I can't, a half-baked game, full of errors attributable to budgets or design shortcuts. None of that, the game works like an atomic clock. PC, Mac, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5.

Starfield

Recommended by Yúbal Fernández

As a lover of RPGs and science fiction, I had been wanting to try 'Starfield' since it was announced by Bethesda. And the truth is that it has not disappointed me in the least, since it is a 'Skyrim' but in space, with all the good things and some of the bad things. But the truth is that for me it has been a joyous well of hours to continue playing even after passing it.

The space exploration is extensive, and although it suffers from things like previous generation graphics and some rather repetitive dungeons, overall I found it to be an excellent game. I think that if you are a lover of Bethesda games you will love it, and if they have never convinced you, then you will continue to find some of their flaws. Xbox Series X/S y PC

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Recommended by Javier Marquez

I would like to take this space to mention a game that, although it is not a recent release, has been a real discovery for me. I'm talking about 'Yakuza 5 Remastered, a title that I have been able to enjoy a lot. with adventure mode to explore cities and observe elements of Japanese culture, history, combat modes and secondary missions at every step.

I must admit that finding 'Yakuza 5 Remastered' among the games included in PlayStation Plus Deluxe has been the trigger that invited me to download it (although it is no longer available under the subscription). One point to keep in mind is that the game, at least this version, is not in Spanish, so you will have to enjoy it with menus and subtitles in English. Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC.

Blasphemous 2

Recommended by Juan Carlos López

I have it very clear. My favorite game of 2023 and the one that has surprised me the most during the year we are about to leave behind is 'Blasphemous 2'. I liked the first one a lot, but this second part seems better in everything. I've played it on both PS5 and Switch, and I think both versions are fabulous. In any case, if I have to stay with only a couple of qualities, I would choose without hesitation the control of the penitent and the setting. Don't let it slip away if you haven't given it a chance yet. You won't be disappointed. Fiance. Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Recommended by Frankie MB

There were many joys and great games that we did not see coming in 2023, but the big surprise has its own name: 'Super Mario Bros. Wonder'. First because it was announced just a few months after its launch, but fundamentally because marveling at discovering the unexpected is its secret ingredient. And doing it whether lying with Switch between blankets during those few minutes of solitude that we keep for ourselves every day, or in the company of children and adults, is always synonymous with great fun.

Nintendo gives that more than necessary twist to its classic platform formula by introducing surprise elements that explode on the screen when activated, but also taking us to a world full of new enemies that we don't know how they will react and levels in which anything can happen. The best? To his impeccable way of approaching couch multiplayer, we must add that online experience that the saga of the video game superstar has been asking for for decades. The result: the new Mario is that Nintendo magic that never fails, but also the big surprise of the year. Nintendo Switch

Dredge

Recommended by Brenda Giacconi

Of course, the indie scene has had a difficult time making itself stand out in a 2023 so loaded with AAA releases and amazing blockbusters. However, gems like 'Dredge' have fought against all odds (almost literally) to capture the attention of players looking for original experiences that are totally different from anything seen until now. Because the title developed by the independent group Black Salt Games draws on Lovecraft's most fantastic and strange descriptions to transport users to a place that tests anyone's sanity: the sea. With calm waters, a seemingly simple job and a series of practically indescribable events, here you can expect an adventure with unexpected twists and threatening hallucinations. Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC.

Alan Wake 2

Recommended by John Tones

Although I wanted to include some of the many great indie games we've had in this year's crop (from the experimental 'Mosa Lina' to the corrosive and very strange 'Presenter Slides', to the incredible pixelated wonder 'Noita'), I finally decided on this Triple A in which Remedy has managed to combine the unclassifiable with the familiar. 'Alan Wake 2' may not be a game as compact and precise as 'Spider-Man 2' or 'Baldur's Gate 3', but its atmosphere of a kind of playable Twin Peaks, its vocation to continually surprise and its intricate network of Meta-references make it the game I've spent the most hours playing this year. Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5, PC.

