Google reveals the list of the 10 most searched games of all of 2023. Nintendo Switch enters the top, but not because of the game you think.

We are approaching the end of the year and, as usual, large companies are beginning to recapitulate and review everything that has happened in the last 12 months. The search engine par excellence, Google, has done it. The company has reviewed which have been the most searched topics of the year, and there is more than one surprise. In fact, we already have the list of 10 most searched games on Google in 2023and you are going to get some surprises.

To begin with, Nintendo fans will discover that there is not a single game from the company in the top 10 internationally. The absolute leader in searches has been Hogwarts Legacy, which recently premiered on Switch. Another quite curious surprise is the presence of Suika Gamethe Watermelon Game that you can play for free here, despite its recent popularity, since it premiered on Switch back in October.

Leaving that title aside, There are no more Nintendo Switch games among the 10 most searched on Google in 2023, nor on Nintendo in general. If you want to discover what they are, you have the complete list continued:

Hogwarts Legacy.

The Last of Us.

Connections.

Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Starfield.

Baldur’s Gate 3.

スイカ ゲーム (Suika Game).

Diablo IV.

Atomic Heart.

Sons of the Forest.

And in the cinema? Given the popularity they have had Super Mario Bros. the Movie or even the FNAF movie, it could be possible that they were among the most searched of the year… And no. It hasn’t been like that. The leader in movie searches has been Barbie, followed by Oppenheimer. There is not a single video game reference in the top 10 most searched films of 2023 on Google. Will Zelda make it when she hits the movies?

