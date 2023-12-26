In addition to the 10 least reliable electric cars, we also highlight the most reliable. Handy, right?

The transition to electric powertrains is an exciting one. Not only for us users, but also for the car manufacturers. They had just finally figured out how to put together decent cars. And now they can master a completely new sport.

So what about the reliability of electric cars? Well, not only did we wonder, but the British WhatCar? also asked himself that question. They asked their readers about their findings and 21,732 of them responded.

So what about the reliability of electric cars? On the one hand you are dealing with completely new technology, on the other hand the technology is equipped with fewer rotating parts, which can therefore break.

Least reliable electric cars

However, it still appears to be quite difficult for manufacturers to resolve the faults. The least reliable electric car is also one of the most expensive you can get: the Porsche Taycan. Now Porsche was fairly early with the Taycan and that generally entails some issues.

The score was 66.5 percent, not very good (the average hedge is about 90%). Now it was mainly small things (air conditioning, infotainment) that were an issue and the repairs were carried out for free by the Porsche dealer.

Porsche Taycan (66.5%) Hyundai Ioniq (75.5%) MG 4 EV (76.1%) Kia EV6 (83.4%) Tesla Model S (83.9%) Opel Corsa-e (87.4 %) Renault Zoë (89.2%) Volkswagen e-Up! (90.9%) BMW i3 (91.1%) Hyundai Kona (91.1%)

And these 10 are very reliable

We should really point out that these are mainly minor disruptions and the like. Truly chronic misperceptions are not structurally present. That in itself is sometimes nice.

In addition, the scores of the poorly scoring EVs are not that bad. But with that information in mind, what are the most reliable electric cars? Well, a Mini!!! Who would have thought that? Porsche unreliable and Mini not.

Mini Cooper Electric (97,6%)

Volkswagen e-Golf (97,2%)

Nissan Leaf (96,9%)

MG 5 (96,1%)

Cupra Born (95,6%)

Kia e-Niro (94,6%)

Volkswagen ID.3 (94,3%)

Tesla Model 3 (93,9%)

Polestar 2 (92%)

Peugeot e-208 (91,2%)

Photo credit: big Porsche Taycans in London, by @leviisframe via Autoblog Spots.

Photo credit: bright red Mini Cooper Electric in the Netherlands, by Minimaatje via Autoblog Spots.

Via: AD Auto.

