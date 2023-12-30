As all fans know, the Pokémon saga has 18 different types of creatures plus the new Astral type. This characteristic is what largely determines what its strengths and weaknesses are compared to other types.

Well, recently the Dexerto media outlet has decided to share What are for them the 10 best fire-type Pokémon in history?. We leave you the list below:

Primal Groudon: is a ground-type legendary Pokémon introduced in the third generation. It is the mascot of Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Omega Ruby. Starting with Pokémon Omega Ruby and Pokémon Alpha Sapphire, after the primal regression thanks to the red prism, it becomes primal Groudon and its strength, weight and height increase. It also adds the fire type to the earth type.

Reshiram: is a legendary dragon/fire type Pokémon introduced in the fifth generation. He is the mascot of the video game Pokémon Black and the counterpart of Zekrom.

Ho-Oh: is a legendary fire/flying type Pokémon introduced in the second generation. It is the mascot of the Pokémon Gold and Pokémon HeartGold editions. It is the counterpart of Lugia.

Charizard: is a fire/flying type Pokémon, introduced in the first generation. It is the evolution of Charmeleon and, starting in the sixth generation, it can Mega Evolve into Mega-Charizard

Blaziken: is a fire/fighting type Pokémon introduced in the third generation. It is the evolution of Combusken. It is an advanced Pokémon, starting from the sixth generation it can mega evolve into Mega-Blaziken.

Volcanion: is a unique fire/water type Pokémon introduced in the sixth generation.

Victini: is a unique psychic/fire type Pokémon introduced in the fifth generation.

Heatran: is a legendary fire/steel type Pokémon introduced in the fourth generation.

Houndoom: is a dark/fire type Pokémon introduced in the second generation. It is the evolution of Houndour. Starting from the sixth generation, it can mega evolve into Mega-Houndoom.

Entei: is a legendary fire-type Pokémon introduced in the second generation. It belongs to the trio of legendary dogs.

What do you think? Do you agree with them? Let us know in the comments!

