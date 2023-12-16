We've covered the second set, now it's time for the 10 best drivers of 2023!

It's the end of the year, so that means a lot of overviews and reflections. Last week we had an overview of the worst F1 drivers of 2023, now we have listed the best for you. The attentive reader will have seen that we have already covered 22 through 11 and that it is now time for 10 through 1.

Formula 1 is a mechanical sport. This means that the final result is valid, but not always representative of the performance of the driver in question. Or rather, not always. Sometimes the car flatters the driver and sometimes it's the other way around.

In the editorial office we kept a close eye on the drivers every race, including their performance. Of course it is not absolute truth, it is open to interpretation. So if you disagree with us, please do! Let us know in the comments!

10. Piere Gasly

Position in World Cup standings: 11

Number of points: 62

Grade: 6+

Pierre Gasly is a wonderful phenomenon. He was always a fast driver, but his teammates were either too bad (Kvyat, Tsunoda) or way too good (Verstappen). At the Alpine F1 Team, Gasly drives next to Ocon, who is very much like him. You can see that in the final score, because they finished close to each other and in the qualifying battle it was also close all year, but Pierre came out on top with 13-9. Gasly receives a (slightly) higher rating from us than Ocon.

This is due to three things: firstly, Gasly scored slightly better than Ocon. Secondly, Gasly is new to the team and Ocon was already there when Alpine was still called Renault. Third, Gasly was slightly less anonymous than Ocon (who was admittedly slightly more unlucky). The highlight was the podium place in Zandvoort, but the sprint race of the GP USA was also very strong. Hopefully Alpine has a better car than previous years to literally and figuratively give these two drivers a podium.

9. George Russell

Position in World Cup standings: 8

Number of points: 175

Grade: 7-

This is relatively low. We must forget for a moment that we had high expectations of the Brit. At Williams he seemed to be an exceptional talent and he also started well at Mercedes GP. But in 2023, Russell couldn't get it done. He only took a podium twice (Spain and Abu Dhabi). When it comes to qualifying, Russell is very evenly matched with Hamilton: 11 against 11. But in the races Russell lacks speed, he burns through his tires faster and often appears frustrated (probably because of those first two points). Mercedes ultimately became the second team on the grid, so a P8 in the final standings is not for sale, actually.

8. Oscar Piastri

Position in World Cup standings: 9

Number of points: 97

Rating: 7

Initially, the undersigned wanted to place Piastri higher. There is a little bit of personal preference involved. Oscar Piastri is lightning fast at times, but extremely cool underneath. Piastri has really surprised this year and is in any case the rookie of the year 2023. The start of the season was tough, but that is also because the MCL36 was not yet 'finished'. From Austria it started running. Oscar reached the podium twice: third in Japan and second in Qatar. He even won the sprint race in Austin! Why don't we place it higher then? Well, compared to his teammate, Piastri is a bit lacking. Logically, Norris has more experience in F1 and with the team. Oscar can learn something from Lando, especially in the field of tire management. Even the little bit of trepidation can be removed. This is a diamond in the rough that we will enjoy in the future.

7. Charles Leclerc

Position in World Cup standings: 5

Number of points: 206

Grade: 7+

At Scuderia Ferrari you have to compete against sky-high expectations and with the team's management. Then you have your teammate and the other 18 drivers. For Charles Leclerc it was mainly a season of consistent scoring and he did just that. The Ferrari this year was not as good as the year before and there was no real improvement. When it comes to qualifying, Charles Leclerc is unprecedentedly good. In fact, over one lap it is probably the fastest driver on the grid. Unfortunately, the points are only awarded after the race (well, that's an open door!). He also regularly seemed to ask too much of the material. His five pole positions are exceptional, but he underperformed in Spain and Australia. It could all be a little more consistent, but the speed is fine.

6. Carlos Sainz Jr

Position in World Cup standings: 7

Number of points: 200

Grade: 8-

Yes, as far as we are concerned, Carlos Sainz Jr has done better than Charles Leclerc. This was not the case in qualifying, although Sainz's two pole positions were of great class. In addition, Sainz actually won a race this year and it was certainly not the easiest Grand Prix (namely the one in Singapore). As a driver, Sainz is slightly less fast than Leclerc when it comes to pure speed.

But Sainz proves that you need more in Formula 1 to be successful. It's not just the dedication and hard work, but also the gogme. The way he kept Norris in the DRS zone to make sure Russell didn't get close. The season was not at its best, Australia and Abu Dhabi were particularly dramatic. He also drove around a bit colorless during the first half of the season. Based on the second half of the season, we expect big things from Sainz in 2023.

5. Alexander Albon

Position in World Cup standings: 13

Number of points: 27

Grade: 8-

The surprise of the year. Alexander Albon has been completely reborn in his new role as leader of a rearguard team that wants to move forward. You cannot overestimate Alexander Albon's achievements. He single-handedly made Williams the seventh team (along with all Williams employees, of course). Albon was the only driver who was faster than his teammate in EVERY qualifying session (admittedly, Logan Sargeant is not a high flyer). The performance is extra impressive when you consider that the cars of Aston Martin Racing, Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren Racing always finished in the points. Albon had to make do with opportunities and he took them. Of course he was fast at Monza (seventh) and Silverstone (eighth), but Albon also managed to surprise in the treacherous conditions at Zandvoort (eighth).

4. Fernando Alonso

Position in World Cup standings: 8.5

Number of points: 206

Rating: 8.5

Numbers 4, 3 and 2 are very close together. Fernando Alonso is in a surprising fourth place. He was still in P2 halfway through the year. What's the matter? Well, others got faster. Of course, that is largely due to the car. You immediately saw what it did to Fernando. During the first half he was excited, full of humor and even a lot of compliments. The humor turned sour and the compliments became accusations over the on-board radio. We do not doubt for a moment that Alonso will get the most out of that car, something that you cannot say about his teammate (Lance Stroll).

3. Lewis Hamilton

Position in World Cup standings: 3

Number of points: 234

Rating: 8.5

This Brit won't let anyone down. For a moment it seemed that Hamilton had broken down after the thrilling conclusion in 2021. In 2022, Lewis had the greatest possible difficulty with George. We actually expected that trend to continue, but thanks to Lewis Hamilton that didn't happen. Hamilton did two things very well. He was extremely alert and extremely consistent. In that respect, he secretly looks a lot like Max Verstappen. Both drivers achieved very consistent lap times. In the qualifications things did not always go his way, but he is tied with Russell in the qualifying match. Spain, Canada, Silverstone: it was all from the arts. Do we still have anything to complain about? Yes, the last few races have been a bit anonymous.

2. Lando Norris

Position in World Cup standings:

Score

Grade: 9

We all feel that this is the man who will make things difficult for Max Verstappen. Lando Norris has had an incredibly good season. In the beginning the McLaren did not go well, but even then Norris regularly scored a point. After Austria things went great and Norris hardly missed a beat. He is faster than his talented (but less experienced) teammate. When it comes to qualifying, there is some room for improvement, but in the races Norris was unparalleled in 2023. Yes, Norris made a mistake here and there (both in the race and qualifying), but that car is fast, but certainly not easy.

1. Max Verstappen

Position in World Cup standings: 1

Number of points: a million or so (575, ed.)

Grade: 11+

Most over-innings in one season (19) Most consecutive wins in one season (10) Most sprint wins in one season (4) Highest win percentage ever (86.4%) Highest percentage of podiums (21 out of 22) Highest number of laps in the lead (over 1,000) Highest percentage of laps led (75.7%) Most wins from pole in a single season (12) Most consecutive wins from pole in a single season (12) Most races as leader in a World Championship ( 39, all races this season) Points scored in the past 41 races Fewest post-race interviews with Jack Plooij (0) Most pit stops yet a win ever (4, at Zandvoort) Only driver to win three times in one country (US: Miami, Austin, Vegas) Most hat tricks in one season (6) Most points in a season (576) Most podiums in a season (21) Largest gap between number 1 and 2 ever (290 points difference) Most races to go while in championship has been decided (6)

