These are some series that, despite having been canceled, have returned due to pressure from their fans.

There are many TV series that have been canceled, but due to different factors, they have been broadcast again.

Join the conversation

Not all TV programs are lucky enough to be real hits from the beginning and throughout their broadcast time, since some don't have good starts or even the audience may decrease with each new episode, resulting in them being cancelled. And, although this may seem like a final destination, the truth is that there is evidence of some series that have been broadcast again after suffering from this decision.

And if you are interested in knowing more about it, you have come to the right place, because We will tell you what some of the TV programs are that have returned, despite having been cancelled. Here you will find classic series and other iconic ones.

The X-Files

The X-Files is considered one of the timeless classics of science fiction most important of all time. However, although it was a great success for many years, specifically from the first season that aired in 1993 until the ninth in 2001, its popularity little by little decreased.

Given this situation, the Fox network made the decision to cancel this series at the end of the ninth season. However, after 14 years of pauseThe X-Files returned in 2016 with a continuation that lasted two seasons until being definitively canceled after the eleventh season.

Family Guy

The case of Family Guy, also known as Family Guy, is quite interesting, since It is currently one of the most popular animated series which air on the Fox network. However, this has not always been the case, as this show was canceled for a time.

The first season of Family Guy was well received, nothing spectacular. However, the second season fared even worse., so Fox canceled the series. Although some time later, it returned for a third season.

However, after this third season it was canceled again and the rights were sold to Cartoon Network to be included in the Adult Swim segment. Therefore, eventually, Fox gave it a chance again and it is still on the air.

Baywatch

Baywatch is one of the most beloved series, although, in its beginnings, it did not do so well. In fact, This show was canceled after the first season., since it received many reviews and bad ratings. However, it continued to be broadcast in other countries, so little by little its popularity increased.

In view of this good receptivity, the series was brought back for a second season and, in this way, It stayed on the air for another 10 seasons.. Although for the ninth, it was renamed Baywatch: Hawaii and moved to this location, but a large part of the public was not happy with this choice, which led to its permanent cancellation.

Community

Definitely, Community is another of the funniest comedy shows that have been broadcast and achieved success from its first season. However, several internal problems arose which consequently led to the cancellation.

There were many internal problems that this comedy series suffered. But eventually Its broadcast was resumed until a fifth season, although it was cancelled. But later a sixth and final season was planned.

Futurama

Regarding Futurama, the popular series from the creator of The Simpsons, it has been canceled on several occasions, but the last time it lasted a whole decade on pause until, finally, it returned in 2023 and you can now watch Futurama online, in addition, its continuation will be in 2024.

Futurama is a very fun series, but it has always been in doubt by the TV network. In fact, Fox was not clear about what time broadcast it was better to have this program, so I constantly modified it. This was later moved to Cartoon Network's Adult Swim segment.

The Killing

Definitely, one of the most popular genres is the police drama. And because of this, you can find a lot of programs and not all of them have been successful. An example of this is The Killingwhich was canceled after its second season, but was re-aired due to fans' insistence.

After this, the network reached an agreement with the Netflix platform to produce a third season. Although it was later canceled again. And, in the end, a fourth season was broadcast by Netflix.

Join the conversation