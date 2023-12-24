These are some elements that the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho has maintained with respect to the original story.

The live-action of Yu Yu Hakusho is not perfect, but it is very well done, as they have maintained certain characteristic elements of the original work.

Los live-actions They are very fashionable lately. Although these are well received, as long as they retain a bit of the quality of the One Piece adaptation, for example. And one of the most recent works to make the leap to this format is Yu Yu Hakusho, the legendary manga by Yoshihiro Togashi.

Yu Yu Hakusho is a franchise that, despite not having achieved a success as massive as other works that were broadcast at the time, the truth is that it did build a base of fans who enjoyed the adventures of Yusuke and company. Even other mangakas have paid respect to him, such as Gege Akutami's tribute to the work.

Fortunately, this live-action has been very good and has had a great reception, since has managed to respect some iconic elements of the original work. And below, we will tell you what these are. Although we can already say that it could be considered one of the best live-action.

The live-action has maintained the fast pace that characterizes the manga

One of the main characteristics of Yu Yu Hakusho is that, unlike other works of the time, It did not have any filler chapter. In fact, all the episodes were fundamental to the development of the plot. This fast pacing was unusual to see back then, but Netflix has respected it.

Although this adaptation has taken certain liberties, especially when modifying a little timeline of events shownwhich is quite a risky decision, has worked extremely well for them, especially because they have kept this fast pace without filler or unnecessary content.

The characters' abilities and other visual effects seem taken from the manga

The world of Yu Yu Hakusho is full of characters with special powers, which could be quite complicated to represent in live-action. However, they have done extremely well.

In fact, all the scenes where the powers and the management of spiritual energy has been very good, showing that this adaptation has been done with great love. If you decide to give it a try, you should know that the visual effects are one of its most positive points, as it is a pleasure to see Kuwabara's Spiritual Sword or Yusuke's Spiritual Gun.

The classic rivalry/friendship dynamic between Kuwabara and Yusuke

Yu Yu Hakusho had many interesting elements, and one of these was the relationship of friendship and rivalry between Yusuke and Kuwabara. This is an element that could easily be left aside, since it adds or subtracts nothing to the main plot.

However, Netflix has decided not to overlook this great detail, so it has been shown this classic dynamic between the characters, just as it appears in the manga. There are many funny moments from this relationship of friends and rivals.

The actors have managed to faithfully interpret and replicate the personalities of the characters

It is also important to highlight the excellent work of the actors who star in this adaptation, as they have managed to perfectly represent the personalities of the characters. como Hiei, Kurama, Yusuke y KuwabaraFor example.

Although some of these characters do not enjoy much time on screen, the truth is that It is always a pleasure to see them., since the actors have replicated the essence of these protagonists. But it can also be seen with the secondary characters.

The character designs look exactly the same as in the manga.

Another interesting detail is that the characters in the original work had quite peculiar designs, especially their hairstyles, which could be quite difficult to replicate in live-action. However, Netflix has shown its commitment and the result seems straight out of the manga.

But that's not all, since the costumes and accessories that the main characters have They have also been traced directly from the written work. And if you are one of those who enjoyed manga and anime at the time, then you will surely love seeing these outfits again.

The combat choreography is spectacular.

Yu Yu Hakusho is a story where action plays a very important role. And Netflix understands this, which is why they have represented wonderfully all the action scenes.

There are some epic and impressive fights in the manga, which have been wonderfully adapted into live-action. All the action scenes are very well done and the choreography looks natural, so it's quite an enjoyment.

