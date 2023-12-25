These love scenes will take your breath away!

If you are one of those who pine for love at first sight scenes, you have to take a look at the following K-Dramas.

Join the conversation

It is no secret to anyone that South Korean series are full of sweetness, suspense and drama that hooks the viewer from the first moment, especially when it is a love story. At the moment, Romance K-dramas, both in series and romantic movie formats, are one of the most sought after and viewed. not only by the local population, but also internationally; always highlighting its exciting and cliché scenes that keep the audience intrigued about how the story will develop.

Furthermore, this popular K-drama genre usually depicts the magic of love at first sight; This being one of the most tender and acclaimed scenes by viewers. Generally, the scene begins in slow motion focusing on the main characters who, in their first meeting, are struck by love. This trope is part of most Korean series, but always with a special touch to become an unbeatable story. So, if you are a fan of these programs you have to know the best scenes of love at first sight in the world of K-drama. Although there are also series that address other themes, such as The Masked Girl, for example.

What's wrong with Secretary Kim?

First of all, there is the well-known 2018 K-drama starring Park Seo-joo y Park Min-young, who play the roles of Lee Young-joon and Kim Mi-soo respectively. The story of this couple begins when they are both children and they meet during a traumatic experience in an abandoned house. However, Young-joon's feelings for Mi-soon don't blossom until she becomes his secretary for 9 years and decides to quit. This is when the protagonist does everything possible to marry his childhood love.

Job offer

In this passionate and tender 2022 K-drama you will find one of the most exciting and romantic love at first sight scenes. It all starts when the characters Cha Sung-hoon y Jin Young-seo They have their first meeting in a convenience store. It all starts when Sung-hoon watches Young-seo talk kindly to a girl who makes a drawing on her skirt, which delighted Shung-hoon. This same feeling was experienced by Young-seo when she sees Sung-hoong, immediately thinking that he is the kind of man she wants. Since then, her love story has developed, more intense than that of the protagonists.

snowdrop

This 2021 series tells the love story, set in South Korea in 1987, of a North Korean spy and a beautiful young woman, who fall in love at first sight when they cross paths in a restaurant. This beautiful scene is a combination of the typical cliché encounter of love at first sight along with another trope widely applied in K-dramas, accidental contact. It all starts when the matches that Soo-hoo accumulates on his table fall, that's when his hand comes into contact with Yeong-ro's while they both try to catch them. From this intimate scene the drama develops.

The heirs

Although this K-drama is from 2013, its popularity still remains for causing sighs in viewers around the world. The magic of love between Kim Tan and Cha Eun-sang begins when they both meet for the first time in the United States. Despite Tan is engaged to a young millionaire, falls deeply in love with Eun-sang instantly. However, both have different socioeconomic levels which leads the couple to difficulties in experiencing their love. These differences are notable during the first meeting, however, from that moment on he will only have eyes for Eun-sang.

The powerful woman Do Bong-soon

This unforgettable K-drama from 2017 has one of the most shocking love at first sight scenes. Do Bong-soon sorprende a An Min-hyunk by preventing the transport in which he is traveling from running over a woman and a child. This superhuman strength is what catches Min-hyunk's attention and, even though he couldn't see her face clearly, he falls in love with Bong-soon.

Join the conversation