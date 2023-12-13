Suara.com – There is a widespread narrative that says that social assistance will be abolished if Anies Baswedan is elected number one person in Indonesia. In fact, what is happening is the opposite: presidential candidate number 1 will provide the Social Assistance Plus program.

This program will primarily improve services by improving the data collection system so that aid recipients are no longer mistargeted. Apart from that, Bansos Plus also expands the reach of its recipients.

“We will prepare Social Assistance Plus. What does that mean? The benefits are increased, the services are improved, and the recipients are also improved,” he said at the Urging Anies event in Pekanbaru, Riau, Wednesday (13/12/2023).

The Smart Indonesia Card (KIP) program, for example, does not only reach poor children. However, it will also reach children who are vulnerable to poverty.

Likewise with the Family Hope Program (PKH), participants will be added. In this way, participants who actually meet the requirements but whose quota is not enough will still receive assistance.

The same is true for the National Health Insurance (JKN) social assistance. This program will have additional benefits, one of which is routine health checks for the elderly.

Anies will also improve the basic food assistance program. He will increase the certainty of recipients by taking firm action against oral practices that hinder the delivery of aid to eligible recipients.