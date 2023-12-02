Tesla has no business programming fart cushion software or making a Model X dance to André Hazes. And yet Musk’s brand makes these kinds of jokes. We could have filled this list three times over with gimmicks in Tesla cars, but what’s the fun in that? Moreover, they are often software-based – and these tricks are all motorized.

Hopefully you’ll find some gimmicks in cars below that you haven’t come across yet. The same applies to these gadgets: the car brand, the car or the driver does not benefit from the gadget, trick or joke, but the gimmicks in these cars are fun. And let’s hope that it won’t be broken by the fifth owner in ten years’ time.

Bentley: rotating Toblerone screen

Costs almost 6k extra: the Rotating Display, a kind of enormous Toblerone with wood on one side, three clocks on the other and a touchscreen on the last. Contains 40 moving parts and has a tolerance of less than 0.5 millimeters. 70 percent of customers order it.

Aston Martin DB12: mirrors

Folding mirrors are nothing special. But the way the Aston Martin DB12 pirouettes on their stems is a gratuitously balletic piece of theater. And don’t forget: they are probably Mercedes engines, so they might still do it next year.

Genesis GV60: ‘pookknop’

How do you know your silent Korean EV is ‘on’? Well, because the jellyfish/disco ball thing in the center console of your Genesis GV60 rotates 180 degrees to show off its PRND capabilities. Completely useless, but if you have to compete with Tesla’s karaoke and fart jokes, you need some imagination.

McLaren 720S: instrument panel

McLaren showed it had a sense of humor when it fitted the McLaren 720S with an instrument panel that, when you activated Track mode, turned around to show just a slim display showing your revs and speed. Unfortunately, the joke was dropped again with the successor, the McLaren 750S.

Jaguar XF: air vents

Jaguar made all the ventilation openings in the dashboard of the Jaguar XF appear theatrically when you switched on the ignition. With the second generation it was only the outer openings. And after its facelift, the XF simply had a boring set of fixed ventilation grilles. Boo.

Zenvo Aurora: speedometer

The Danish 6.6-liter quad-turbo V12 hypercar is said to be able to travel at 450 km/h. You won’t see that because you’ll be too busy playing with the spinning speedometer. On the back is the display of the Apple CarPlay-compatible infotainment. Useful.

Ferrari Purosangue: aircobediening

Of course, purists were concerned about the whole prospect of an SUV with a prancing horse, but hey: it does have a ventilation button that pops up when you touch it! Completely and utterly pointless? Naturally. But isn’t that what this kind of exotica like the Ferrari Purosangue is all about?

Porsche Taycan: tailgate

As standard, Porsche supplies the Taycan with a flap for the charging opening that opens when you press it. But if you hate physical labor, you can order a valve for just 600 euros that buzzes away in the body when you stroke the touch-sensitive part.

McLaren Speedtail: camera’s

Woking was so obsessed with the plan that their three-seater aerodynamic wonder had to reach 400 km/h that it deleted the side mirrors and installed cameras. Cameras that, when you are in Velocity mode, disappear into the body of the McLaren Speedtail to eliminate that last bit of air resistance.