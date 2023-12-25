What mobile phone should I buy for 200 euros? What high-end is worth it? Is it really worth spending a fortune on a phone? The most common questions in my daily life have to do with which mobile phone to buy, pointing directly to specific models.

In this personal guide, I want to show you what are the key points that I look at when recommending (or not) a phone. Those essential to ensure that the advice will be appropriate.

That has more power than the user needs. All of us, absolutely all consumers, need more power than we really think. Not for gaming, not for running multiple apps at once, but for how the phone is going to work tomorrow. A great example is POCO mobile phones.

My POCO F3 is now two years old and works better than many mid-range that I have tested in 2023. The reason? Its Snapdragon 870, more powerful than current mid-range processors. Buying a mobile phone with the right hardware is a sentence. It will almost inevitably start to run slow in the short term.

Not without support for Gcam. There is another question that I am usually asked, especially by those users who want an affordable mobile phone. “The camera is not good, any settings to improve it?” Another point I look at when recommending a phone is that it has support for Gcam.

It is as easy to install as sending the corresponding APK to the user via WhatsApp or Telegram, and the surprise is huge when you see that your camera has completely changed.

ROM error history. This is one of the points that most makes me not recommend certain phones that, although at first glance they seem spectacular in terms of quality and price, have proven to cause problems and more problems over time.

I won't point to specific names, but before buying a phone I always check how previous versions have come out and how the ROM behaves. Some phones are updated for many years, but they do so in exchange for bugs and serious operating system problems. Perhaps it is a better plan to have a phone that is only updated every 2 or 3 years, but that does not cause major problems.

The speed of your memories. We usually look at whether a phone has 64 or 128 GB of internal memory, but not whether it is eMMC, UFS, etc. The speed of the memory determines, even more than the processor, the opening times of the apps, the installation times of heavy games, the agility of the phone when moving files, etc.

It is a key aspect and very unknown to the public, but decisive for the current performance of the phone and, above all, for predicting how it will behave in the future.

The camera sensor. Not the megapixels. Marketing logic can push us to think that a mobile phone with a 50 megapixel camera is worse than one with 108 megapixels. Curiously, the opposite usually happens. The important thing is not the resolution, but the size of the sensor itself, quality of the optics and so on.

One of the points I look at to intuit whether the camera will be good or not (although this ends up depending on the manufacturer's processing), is the camera sensor itself. In general, the commitment to the latest generation Sony IMX sensors always turns out well.

Image | Xataka

