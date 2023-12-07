Being able to customize it to the top. It is the first advantage that I would describe when explaining what the main advantage of Android is. I’m going to tell you some of the tricks that I usually use when it comes to achieving a goal that (almost) everyone would want in an Android phone: making it work faster.

These tricks are aimed at initial Android users, so they are quite simple, they do not require root or any type of manipulation that could put the operation of our device at risk.

Reduce animations. This is one of the most legendary tricks on Android but, to this day, I still encounter users who are not clear about how it works. OS animations are set to 1x, their original speed. From the developer settings it is possible to reduce this time by half, that is, configure them at 0.5x.





Access the settings and scroll down until you find “Phone information.” Look for the “Build number” and press several times until the developer options are activated. Enter the new development menu (it usually appears in the “System” options, depending on the phone) and look for the three scale settings: adjust “Animation scale window”, “Transition-animation scale” and “Animation duration scale”. Enter the menu of each scale and set it to “0.5x“.

Although it is possible to completely disable these animations, it is not highly recommended. The phone experience without animations will be faster, but clunky and unpleasant.

Change launcher animations. A trick that is not so well known, but that I usually do as soon as I get a phone with a customization layer, is to change the launcher animations. The system launcher is the application in charge of showing you the desktop and the app drawer (on mobile phones with a drawer, some only have a desktop with several pages).

In most cases, if we press and hold any space on the desktop, we will access the launcher options. Check their settings, as several layers allow you to set the animations to “fast” or similar.





Freeze apps I don’t need. Before installing a single app on my phone, the first thing I do is check for bloatware. These are the applications that come pre-installed on the mobile and are not necessary for its operation. Facebook, Netflix, games, cloud services from the manufacturer… In some cases they can be uninstalled without further ado, but in others, there is no choice but to freeze them.

All you have to do is go to the applications section and leave all those that are not useful to you as “disabled”. This will not remove them from the system, but it will prevent them from running and updating in the background. This is the easy way to do it, if you want to go further it is possible to delete apps from the system using ADB, but this is a more dangerous and advanced trick.

Change the mode of your processor. Another of the tricks that I am using the most lately is to activate a function that manufacturers do not publicize too much: that of making the processor perform at maximum power. It will depend on the customization layer, but it is easy to find it in the battery settings, such as performance mode.





Activating maximum performance mode will have an impact on our battery, so I recommend configuring it when we are going to perform tasks such as playing games, browsing many web pages, or when we need maximum performance from the phone.

Do not use a cover at home when it is hot. For a few generations, cell phones have found it increasingly easier to heat up. Processors are becoming more powerful and we do not always find adequate dissipation exercises. In times like summer (in the south of Spain we practically live there permanently), I avoid using covers.

Any type of case will increase the temperature of the phone by a few degrees, something that is detrimental to both performance and battery life. Whenever possible, and especially at home, I avoid using covers to lower the temperature a little.

