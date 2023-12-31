The Ukrainian authorities have announced that during the night between Saturday and Sunday there were new Russian bombings in Kiev and Kharkiv, the two largest cities in the country. The army said it had intercepted a drone attack on the capital, while Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that some buildings in the city had been hit by Russian drones and at least 16 people were injured. The size and possible other consequences of the However, the attack is not yet very clear.

In the last two days the attacks between Ukraine and Russia have greatly intensified. On Friday, several Ukrainian cities were hit by a long and widespread Russian bombing, in which at least 30 people were killed, according to Ukrainian authorities. On Saturday, Russia accused Ukraine of having carried out an attack with missiles and drones on its territory, specifically in the border region of Belgorod, killing at least 21 people and wounding at least 110.

If the number declared by Russia is correct, Saturday's attack would be one of the most serious Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory since the start of the war. The city of Belgorod is about a half-hour drive from the Ukrainian border and Kharkiv, and is a key supply point for the Russian army in Ukraine. For months the city has been subjected to air attacks of which Russia accuses Ukraine: the Russian Ministry of Defense defined Saturday's attack as “indiscriminate”.

At the same time, the Russian attack in Ukraine on Friday was one of the largest since the beginning of the war. In recent months, the Ukrainian authorities had repeatedly warned that with the arrival of winter, Russia would in all likelihood resume heavily bombing Ukrainian cities: in fact, it had already done so extensively last year too, with the aim of hitting the main energy infrastructures and deprive the population of basic services such as heating, water and electricity during the time of year when they are needed most, when it is coldest.

All this Friday a flying object had entered the airspace of Poland (which unlike Ukraine is part of NATO), remaining there for about three minutes before disappearing from radar, and Wieslaw Kukula, the head of the armed forces, had said that “all the elements” available suggested that the object was a “Russian missile”. Russian Affairs Officer in Poland Andrei Ordashnon stressed on Saturday that there was no evidence that the object that entered Polish airspace on Friday was actually a Russian missile, and said Russia would not give explanations until its provenance was verified .