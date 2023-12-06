We tell you which cars have appeared in the official trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI.

The graphic quality of the cars in GTA VI is simply incredible

In the recent trailer 1 of GTA 6 we have had the opportunity to see a preview of what the new game will be from Rockstar Games’ most successful saga. The chosen setting is Vice City, a city inspired by Miami and the most interesting thing about this is that there are GTA VI places based on real-life places. However, beyond this, they have also caught the attention of fans. the wide variety of vehicles that will be circulating throughout the game map, since the models are very interesting.

The realism of the vehicles in this installment is something that many are excited about and it seems that there will be many models from various eras. Obviously, GTA VI aims to become one of the best open world games of all time, so knowing things like the style that the vehicles will have It is something that every follower wants to know. Well then, we leave you all the information we have so far.

GTA VI will have a wide variety of playable vehicles

As is tradition in the saga, GTA 6 will allow us move by sea, air and land with an extensive catalog of vehicles. Some of them are already known to fans, but others are novelties that promise to give a lot of play. Below, we show you a list of all vehicles that appear in the GTA 6 trailer and we give you some details about their features and possibilities:

Cars: Cars are the most common and most fun means of transportation in GTA. In the trailer we can see a wide variety of models, from the most common to luxury sports cars. Additionally, it seems that emphasis will be placed on the car customization system, which will surely come with many tuning options.Motos: in advance we can see road bikes, field, and even a quad. Motorcycles have the advantage of being more agile than cars, but also most vulnerable and dangerous. Without a doubt, driving a motorcycle in GTA 6 will be a very exciting experience.Planes and helicopters: If we want to see Vice City from above, nothing better than get on a plane or a helicopter. It seems that like GTA V, there will be small planes and helicopters of various types, which will help us both to travel and to perform special missions. We don’t know if we will be able to fly larger planes, like commercial or military ones, but it would be a big surprise.Boats and more: Vice City is surrounded by the sea, which gives us opens up many possibilities to explore and enjoy the water.

These are all the vehicles that appear in the GTA 6 trailer, but I’m sure there will be many more when the game comes out. We can’t wait to try them all and live the most incredible adventures in Vice City.

What are the car models that have been seen in the GTA VI trailer and leaks?

Some of the cars that have appeared in the official trailer from GTA VI and in game leaks are based on the following real life models (it is not yet known what names GTA 6 will have):

Ford Explorer police SUV.Ford Ranchero 70s (main character’s car).G20 conversion van.Honda Accord 2018-2022.New Flyer Xcelsior Bus.Toyota Camry.Toyota Rav 4 (2018).Buick Skylark 90s.Buick Estate (1971) .Cadillac Deville D’Elegance.Cadillac Eldorado (1959).Chevrolet Caprice 90s.Chrysler Lebaron Wagon 80s.Dodge Challenger FHP.Dodge Ram 2nd generation.Dodge Ram Dually.Excavator with a grab attachment.Ford F150 5th generation.Ford Explorer or Tahoe mix 90s.Chevrolet Malibu (2016-present).Chevrolet Sonic.Chrysler 300.Infiniti Q45.Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler 80s.Mercury Cougar 69/70.Metromover.

For now, these are some of the models that They could be part of Grand Theft Auto VI. However, we remind you that these are still speculations, so we must wait until that Rockstar Games confirm all this information.

