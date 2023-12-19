When we talk about astronomy and space phenomena we are used to doing so with extensive figures that accumulate digits and they become incalculable. After all, the Sun has been orbiting the galaxy for more than 4.6 billion years, so it would be logical to imagine that it has already traveled around it millions of times. However, this is not true.

It's a long journey

To be more exact, it must be said that what the Sun does is orbit the black hole that has the Milky Way in its center, known as Sagittarius A*. Scientists say that one of the problems of trying to arrive at specific information about the number of times the Sun has orbited the galaxy is that the path the star travels while doing so it is not so stable like other cases. That is, we are not considering the same type of orbit that the Earth follows when it makes its journey around the Sun. The Sun's path around the Milky Way is much more complex and is hampered to the point of not having an exact orbit time. .

Therefore, what scientists do, although it is not a method that will convince the most purists or those seeking a higher level of precision, is to calculate the time the sun needs to do the tour and then use math. The result of this operation, which we explain in more detail in the following paragraph, is 20 trips through the galaxy. Yes, although it may surprise you, we would be talking about the Sun having only made its orbit on twenty occasions. As we said before, accustomed to astronomical figures, it cannot be said that it is not an interesting answer.

This is how the calculation is done

The speed at which the Sun travels through the Milky Way is 720,000 km/h according to data published by scientists. Therefore, the problem is not only that the journey is quite long, but also that the speed of the Sun (the Solar System in general) is not a great speed. If you think that 720,000 kilometers per hour is fast, you should keep in mind that there are stars that are talked about in science series that reach exceed 8 million kilometers per hour. Now that's speed!

Therefore, the Sun does not go fast. The galaxy has a diameter of about 105,700 light years, while the Sun is about 25,766 light years from the center. The Earth, for its part, is counted around 28,000 light years from the center of the galaxy. We like a way of expressing the arrangement of our planet with respect to the core of the Milky Way, in which Professor Keith Hawkins says that our planet would be like the outskirts of the city. With these data in mind, we can get the idea that the Sun needs 230 million years to orbit the Milky Way.

It's many years, many actually. You just have to think about the amount of time people have supposedly been on the face of the Earth or the time when dinosaurs existed to verify that they are really small figures compared to the period that the Sun needs to travel through the galaxy. Based on these data and, above all, the fact that we know that the Sun is about 4.6 billion years old, we can reach the figure we mentioned before of 20 galactic voyages.

The Earth was born only about 100 million years after the appearance of the Sun, so scientists conclude that our planet has traveled through the Milky Way on most occasions. They estimate the percentage at 98% of the total, so there is not much margin for error. However, these accounts would be convincing if it were not for the fact that, as some scientists claim, the Sun has not always been in the same position as it is now.

Victor Debattista says, for example, that the Sun was originally much closer to the center of the galaxy, so the trips it would have made along it in its orbit would have been more numerous in its origins. There is no record of what volume of time, speed or proportion it was separated, so the analysis is impaired to the point where it is difficult to have a figure that it be recognized by all scientists unanimously. That continues to leave the debate open and, who knows, perhaps in the future we will be able to have a more concrete answer.