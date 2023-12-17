Many know that the country of Argentina has suffered a devaluation of its currency, which is why traveling to that place can be very accessible for people from outside the country.

A video circulated on the Internet in which a girl of Mexican origin traveled to Argentina and shared the amount of items she could buy in the country for just one dollar.

In the girl's video she showed that for every dollar she got an amount of one thousand Argentine pesos, which is equivalent to approximately $18 pesos in Mexico.

The Internet user made a comparison because she went to an Argentine market to see what she could get with just one dollar. Which surprised users because there were a large number of products that cost less than a dollar.

The young woman showed prices for feminine towels, baby shampoo, bath soap, mayonnaise and milk. Many users were surprised to learn the price of the products, since comments were circulating mentioning that the products were cheaper in Argentina.

Below we will show you the list of items that you can get for less than a dollar:

Vanilla and chocolate cookies

for only .87 cents approximately $17 Mexican pesos

loaf of white bread

.50 cents approximately $10 Mexican pesos

Coca-Cola Zero 600ml

.32 cents equivalent to $6 Mexican pesos

A can of beer

.75 cents which is approximately 15 Mexican pesos

