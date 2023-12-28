There is no respite from the anti-piracy experts at the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and the ACE (Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment), the two organizations that, in recent times, have become the main enemy of pirates. The download pages, the torrent pages, the exchange pages of all kinds or pirated IPTV, have seen how little by little they are being closed decisively.

The closures do not stop

In the last few hours, the piracy websites ahaseries.com, owlserieshd.com and uhuseries.com, which were not exactly unknown, have gone down. The Motion Picture Association wants to turn them into another of his demonstrations of strength so that the piracy world can see that they take it very seriously and that they will not rest until they have taken down all the illegal domains. In this regard, they make it clear that through the maneuvers they have in hand, they are capable of obtaining information regarding the domains from the companies that provide them with services.

Thanks to this, closing the pages in question will not be as complicated as before. After finishing with those domains that we have indicated, a message has been published in all of them asking visitors to view content legally choosing one of the more than 140 providers that offer this type of support throughout the world. Not only that, but they have shared the data they have in their hands from the pirate pages and services that they want to put an end to in 2024.

Websites that are in the spotlight

In the report you can see not only the name of the page or service they intend to destroy, but also the main core of the content they are pirating, the platform on which they offer their proposal, the traffic they have and their provider. They divide the group of web pages depending on the audience range, focusing on websites that have really high levels of monthly visitors. They don't want to leave a puppet with a head to show that Piracy has its days numbered.

Pages website that they want to close in 2024including streaming services, pirated IPTV, torrents and other types of piracy, are the following:

filmize.tv hinatasoul.com anitube.vip mixdrop.lol mixdrop.club uqload.com uqload.io uupbom.com upbam.org futemax.la sathoshinamoto.com futemax.re sinalpublico.com futemax.ink playertv.net canales.online uupbom. com upbam.org iptv-sharing.org ipfr.tv (M3U) autoembed.to animension.to adjaranet.to comando.la filmesmega.co filmeviatorrents.org autoembed.to bombuj.si watchgameofthrones.co animefire.vip gdrivelatino.net animesonline. in cuevana-3.id compucalitv.org cinecalidad.com.mx redecanais.zip megatorrentsx.com.br megatorrentsx.com limontorrents.com limontorrent.com mmfilmes.me gogoanime2.org 9anime2.com animepahe.ru animeflix.live bstsrs.one kickassanime .am gozofinder.com adjaranet.to

By publishing this list, what these entities are doing is giving public notice so that those responsible know that they are coming after them. Today, there are so many piracy pages and services, that it does not seem that the ACE's intention is to persecute those who decide to withdraw in time. Because of this, with this notice they may expect that the work they have to do will be reduced.

And it seems that, at least on some level, it is working. The managers of one of the pages on this list, CompucaliTV.org, have published a message on their website announcing the closure Of the same. They argue the same thing that other people responsible for piracy services have said, that after so many years providing service it does not seem worth it to continue doing so. After all, this website in question had been available for 13 years and, in that time, the lives of its authors may have changed a lot. Perhaps they have gotten married, have children and other responsibilities that take them away from managing the website and, on the other hand, it is not worth it for them to continue exposing themselves or taking risks, especially in view of the current situation.

There are also those who believe that the withdrawal of some of these pirates is momentary and that the only thing they will do is change the domain to return later. In a study published months ago in Japan it was shown that those pages that changed the domain to escape the authorities they had managed to gain more traffic in their new addresses. Therefore, who knows what the pirates are thinking. What is clear is that the hunt is not going to end anytime soon.