Epic Games Store has already started its special Christmas promotion in which it is giving away a multitude of video games for a limited time.

Epic Games Store is one of the PC gaming platforms that regularly gives away proposals, since every Thursday all users who wish can have access to free titles for a limited time and forever. However, with the Christmas season, the digital store of the creators of Fortnite expands its criteria in this regard, offering many more proposals than is usual. In fact, In 2023 everything indicates that it will be the year in which the most games are given away.

According to one of the usual leakers in the video game sector, billbil-kun, he assures that Epic Games Store is going to give away a total of 17 games to all its users during the next few days. In this way, in this way, until next January 10, 2024 The different titles that will be offered for free through the company's store will be revealed. As is usual on the platform, Once you claim each one, it will be permanently added to your library of titles forever., so you can play them forever. Here you can see the list with all the games that are being given away.

All the free games on the Epic Games Store for Christmas 2023

Below you can see all the games that Epic Games Store is giving away during these Christmas dates for all users who want to claim them. We will update it based on all the revelations made by the digital store of the creators of Fortnite with indicative dates on when they will be revealed based on the billbil-kun leak.

Destiny 2: Classic Collection – December 13 – December 20, 2023 Game 2 – December 14 Game 3 – December 15 Game 4 – December 16 Game 5 – December 17 Game 6 – December 18 Game 7 – December 19 Game 8 – December 20 Game 9 – December 21Game 10 – December 22Game 11 – December 23Game 12 – December 26Game 13 – December 27Game 14 – December 28Game 15 – December 29Game 16 – December 30Game 17 – January 4

