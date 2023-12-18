Movistar Plus+ has cleaned up its satellite channel grid. In fact, they are already more than 20 channels those that have disappeared from the list of dials for television clients via satellite of the blue operator. It seems that the telephone company wants to focus on its Internet service and say goodbye to HD to move to standard definition on its television platform. So it would not be strange if it continued eliminating more high definition channels.

The Telefónica operator continues the task of saying goodbye to its satellite television. If at the end of 2022 there were less than 250,000 customers left, it is clear that at this point, almost saying goodbye to 2023, this figure is much lower. And from what it seems, the idea is to reduce the expense as much as possible for your satellite option. Hence many HD channels become SD quality (standard quality).

Goodbye to 24 HD satellite channels

It seems that Movistar Plus+ It intends to reduce its catalog of HD channels to the maximum before the end of the year. The latest to join the list of dials that eliminates in high definition are: La 1 HD, AXN HD, DAZN 1 HD and DAZN2 HD. Four more options that join the rest of the dials that the operator decides to remove from its satellite television grid to be replaced in standard quality, that is, SD.

It must be taken into account that, with these four Movistar Plus+ HD dials by satellite, there are already more than 20 high definition options that the operator eliminates. Previously, the operator had already removed these 20 canalesso in total there are 24 less HD channels for these customers:

Antena 3 HD.

La Sexta HD.

Telecinco HD.

Cuatro HD.

Calle 13 HD.

Canal Hollywood HD..

Caza y Pesca HD.

Comedy Central HD.

Cosmo HD.

Fox HD.

Disney Channel HD.

Dreamworks HD.

National Geographic HD.

Nat Geo Wild HD.

Nickelodeon HD.

TCM HD.

Warner TV HD.

M+ Liga de Campeones Bar HD.

M+ Música HD.

M+ Golf 2 HD.

This entire collection of Movistar Plus+ dials will become SD. But, without a doubt, it is bad news for satellite customers, since they are the only ones affected by this decision by the operator. And it is that, Movistar's response was clear when a user asked about this important change: “Unfortunately, these channels have now been broadcast from HD to SD for commercial reasons, on the iPlus and H2 decoders.” Another negative point of this decision is that the price of the rates is not reduced for affected users.

And it must be taken into account that, behind this change, there are the limitations of satellite space, and it is not at any time a temporary problem. Hence, these four Movistar Plus+ satellite HD channels start broadcasting from now on in SD. Furthermore, with this latest change for La 1 HD, AXN HD, DAZN 1HD and DAZN2 HD, there are two empty transponders that will become available for Astra to rent again.