We highlight a number of interesting auction results from Collecting Cars.

We regularly wrote about used cars that are surprisingly expensive, but that is about the asking price. Of course you can make it as crazy as you want. Much more interesting is the price actually paid for cars. This is not always known, but it is at auctions.

We wrote a while ago about the cars with the highest revenue on Collecting Cars, but those were not necessarily surprising results. You know an Enzo will fetch a lot. What we look at in this article are cars that had a surprising result and yielded more than you might think.

Ferrari 575M (2002)

€280.000 – 46.222 km

We start with a car we wrote about earlier this month: a manual Ferrari 575M, which was offered in the Netherlands. The result of this auction was absolutely not disappointing, because after 99 bids the highest bid was ultimately €280,000. To indicate how much that is: you can get a nice 575M with automatic transmission for less than a grand.

Lamborghini Gallardo (2004)

€110.000 – 6.200 km

With a 2004 Gallardo you get a very early example and they are usually not the most expensive. Nevertheless, the auction of this copy, which was offered in Belgium, ended at €110,000. Perhaps the fact that David Beckham was the first owner helped after all. And the fact that he has hardly driven it, given the mileage of 6,200 km. If this car looks familiar to you: that may be true, because it was for sale in the Netherlands in 2021.

Porsche 991 GT2 RS MR (2018)

€422.500 – 12.437 km

Another car we've written about: Nico Hülkenberg's Porsche 991 GT2 RS, which features Manthey upgrades. This car was eagerly bid on, with the winning bid being €422,500. Indeed, that is more than the new price.

Land Rover Discovery (1996)

€60.000 – 151.045 km

A first-generation Land Rover Discovery is a car that you can buy for a bargain. However, that did not apply to this copy, which was 'hammered' for no less than €60,000. That had everything to do with the fact that this car participated in the famous Camel Trophy in 1996.

Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano (2008)

€243.333 – 29.373 km

Manual Ferraris are all the rage and the manual gearbox doesn't even have to be original. This was proven by this 599 GTB Fiorano, which was subsequently converted. €243,333 was paid for this car. It is also a very cool example, finished in Giallo Modena and fitted with GTO rims.

Collecting Cars is an international auction platform that is also active in the Netherlands. Auction your car at no cost and without hassle via Collecting Cars!

This article These 5 cars fetched more than expected at the auction first appeared on Ruetir.