Pokémon game lovers know the indisputable effectiveness of the Master Ball when capturing any creature. However, there are three equally effective Pokéballs that challenge its supremacy.

Any player of Nintendo games, from the Game Boy to the latest consoles, recognizes the Master Ball's unique ability to catch Pokémon. Generally, you only get one in each game, but special events allow you to get a few more. This Pokéball, marked with the letter “M” and purple and white colors, has been special since its introduction in the first generation.

According to a video by “Los Chicos del Fondo” on TikTok, there are other Pokéballs as good or even better than the considered best Pokéball.

Cepo Ball:

This Pokéball offers the possibility of doing something impossible in games: catch Pokémon from other trainers. While a normal Pokéball does not allow you to capture another's Pokémon, the Snag Ball allows you to steal Pokémon during battles.

Dark Ball:

The Master Ball's second rival is the Dark Ball, which debuted in the film “Pokémon x forever: Celebi, the voice of the forest”. With this Pokéball, the movie's villain can capture any creature and turn it into a dark version, unleashing its maximum power, even if this means becoming malevolent and violent.

Clone Ball o Mewtwo Ball:

Finally, the most powerful Pokéball, even more than the Master Ball, is the Clone Ball. Introduced in the first Pokémon movie, “Mew vs Mewtwo”this ball allows the human-created psychic creature to capture all Pokémon present, regardless of their ownership or whether they are in a standard Pokéball.

In this way, these last three mentioned would have a power greater than what most of us believed to be the best Pokéball, the Master Ball. And you, did you know any of these Pokéballs?

