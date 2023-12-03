Suara.com – Indonesian football fans are wondering about the next football event in Indonesia after the 2023 U-17 World Cup. In 2024, Indonesia will host three international events.

This confirms confidence in Indonesia as the host for two youth football tournaments between Southeast Asian countries.

So what are the events? Here’s the review.

AFF U-16 Cup 2024

The AFF has appointed Indonesia again to host the 2024 AFF U-16 Cup. However, the 2024 AFF U-16 Cup does not yet have an official schedule.

The final tournament will be held in 2022, with Indonesia as host in Yogyakarta. Maguwoharjo Stadium (Sleman) and Sultan Agung Stadium (Bantul) were chosen as match venues from 31 July to 12 August 2022.

Under Bima Sakti’s training, the Indonesian U-16 national team succeeded in winning the 2022 AFF U-16 Cup.

AFF U-19 Cup 2024

Indonesia is also believed to be the host of the 2024 AFF U-19 Cup, with no definite schedule information at this time.

Previously, Indonesia hosted the 2022 AFF U-19 Cup on 2-15 July 2022, with matches at Madya Stadium (Jakarta) and Patriot Stadium (Bekasi).

However, unfortunately, the journey of the Indonesian U-19 national team in the 2022 AFF U-19 Cup ended in the group phase, while Malaysia emerged as champions of the tournament.

2024 U-17 Women’s Asian Cup

The 2024 U-17 Women’s Asian Cup is planned to be held from 7-20 April 2024, with eight countries, including Indonesia, competing in the tournament.

Muhammad, a member of the PSSI Exco, has confirmed that Indonesia will host the three events.

“Yes, next year we will have a place to host the AFF U-16 Cup, AFF U-19 Cup and U-17 Women’s Asian Cup,” said Muhammad.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam