PlayStation recently stumbled into games as a service, but everything indicates that its major studios already have other projects on their hands. Adam Lawsonformer Bend Studio developer, revealed something that caught the attention of many players: the Days Gone company worked on a project with Naughty Dog, studio of The Last of Us and Uncharted.

Naughty Dog and Bend Studio working on unannounced project

Lawson's LinkeIn profile shows a rather interesting fact. While he was senior gameplay animator at Bend Studioworked with creatives from Naughty Dog in an unannounced project. To be exact, it is mentioned that she collaborated in prototyping and content generation for the title.

However, it does not give any clues about the game in question. It is important to note that this happened at some point during the 2 years and 4 months that the creative spent at Bend Studio, that is, between January 2020 and April 2022.

Because of this, fans speculate that Bend may have collaborated in some way on The Last of Us Online, a project that was ultimately canceled. On the other hand, some players recalled rumors about an Uncharted developed by Bend, which was also canceled.

Currently it is difficult to define what this unannounced project is about, since it is not even known if its development is still active. We know that Bend has a a new open world IP in your hands while Naughty Dog will return to single-player after the cancellation of its multiplayer.

Despite all this, the idea of ​​a collaborative project between both studios excites PlayStation players. However, the company has not mentioned anything about it, so the mentioned project remains a big mystery.

What surprise are Naughty Dog and Bend Studio preparing?

