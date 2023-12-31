Unfortunately, unfortunately. We won't see these 11 expensive cars again next year.

It's that time of year again. The last article of the year is about the cars that will not return in 2024. Yesterday we covered all the (somewhat) affordable cars, for now we look at the more expensive cars that will no longer be at the dealers in 2024.

It is once again a painful overview, because they are all great cars that absolutely have a right to exist. We are not so much looking at the cars that go out of production, but those that do not return at all. In other words: cars with no successor waiting in the wings.

Alpina B5

You can bet that we will see Alpina more often in these types of overviews. The models that are available will remain in production, but they will no longer develop new models. For example, the Alpina B7 went out of production in 2022 (without a successor) and now it is the turn of the Alpina B5. The last copies of the B5 (the GT) have already been built. You can now get a 'D5 Touring' until March 2024, after which the tri-turbo diesel will also be removed.

The M5 and B5 were emotionally closer than ever, despite a different character. Compared to the BMW M5, the Alpina B5 has more torque, an understated appearance, a higher top speed and you can get it as a Touring. We already miss this civilized luxury brute.

Audi R8

But not as bad as this one. The Audi R8 is also being retired and no successor is ready. Of course, if Audi has its EV range in order (which is not the case at all), they will probably start building a model like the R8 again. The Audi R8 hit like a bomb: a brilliant driver's car from Audi. Who would have thought that?

Strangely enough, the second generation was a bit nicer and safer than the first, but also a bit more exclusive. You could only get that R8 with a V10. Audi also surprised us with a rear-wheel drive variant. In about 30 years we will realize that this is more special than just another Porsche or Ferrari and you will see them being auctioned for big money at Pebble Beach.

Ferrari F8 Tributo

Did you notice that Ferrari quietly took out the Ferrari F8? Probably not. The brand is launching a lot of new models that in some cases look quite similar. The F8 was a further development of the 488 GTB, which in turn is a further development of the 458 Italia. The successor has – more or less – become the 296 GTB if you look at price and performance.

Ferrari did it smart by first delivering the 296 GTB NEXT to the F8 and quietly removing the F8. Now no one has talked about downsizing and missing two cylinders. Do you really want a Ferrari with a V8 in the middle? Then the SF-90 is still in the range.

ALL the cool Dodges

At Dodge there is a huge broom going through the model range. The Dodge Charger and Challenger are both being retired. That in itself is not that strange, because both were already quite old.

The Durango Hellcat is also being retired, because all Hellcats will not return in 2024. Now it was bizarre that Dodge was able to keep these cars in production for so long, because you cannot call them environmentally friendly. Or comfortable. Or well finished. You got a cool carriage, a lot of power and a great name.

Mercedes-Benz CLS

The first generation of the Mercedes-Benz CLS was a true sensation. Based on the E-Class, Mercedes-Benz launched a beautiful four-door coupe. And yes, we know that's contradictory, but with the CLS it was justified, it was that beautiful. The second generation was also beautiful and you could even get it as a Sport Brake! The third generation was considerably less happy.

The car only came on the market in 2017 and was again a beautiful car, although the coupe-like appearance was somewhat dulled. The big problem is the AMG GT 4-Door, also a sporty car based on the E-Class. It will remain for sale at Das Haus for a while.

Bentley W12 motor

Everything with a W12: it's done. It is actually a bit strange to miss this traditional Bentley engine, as it is of course a Volkswagen design. In fact it is two VR6 engines together and with two turbos on it for all Bentleys. The Bentayga with W12 had already been retired and now the Continental GT and Flying Spur also have to make do with the well-known eight-cylinders.

Now those are also very cool engines (and historically speaking a V8 suits Bentley better than a W12), but we think it is a shame that another special engine configuration is being changed.

Lamborghini Hurricane

We not only say goodbye to the Audi R8, but also its sister model, the Lamborghini Huracán. Although both models share technology, the character is quite different. There will be a successor to the Huracán, but not yet.

We will explain this to you: there is no successor ready at the moment, but one is definitely coming. This 'baby' Lamborghini will only use hybrid technology and will have a different name. So it is a slightly different car than the Huracán.

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo

After one generation, Porsche decides to discontinue the Sport Turismo and that's actually a good thing. That's an unpopular opinion, but the model was actually doomed to failure. Station wagons do not sell in China and the US, so you have to rely on the European market. The big problem is that the car was simply far too indistinguishable from the excellent liftback variant of the Porsche Panamera.

The Sport Turismo only had 50 liters more on offer. It was therefore not a real station wagon, like an E63 AMG or RS6 Avant. With the Taycan (four-door) you can see that the Sport Turismo does add something. It was certainly a cool car, the Panamera Sport Turismo, but it is not very surprising that Porsche is already discontinuing it.

BMW 6 Series GT

Just because you listen to what your customers SAY doesn't mean they will actually BUY it. People want a comfortable premium car with a high entry, high seat, nice overview and a pleasant interior. However, people buy an SUV because it makes more of an impression. The 6 Series GT is the driving proof. For a 5 Series price you could have 7 Series technology.

You have most of the advantages of an SUV, but none of the disadvantages. But also not the appearance and that is important for many people. The 6 Series GT was simply too subtle. Note: These will be great used family cars in a few years.

Audi A7

Not only the CLS has to leave the field, its competitor at Audi is also ready. At least, in the Netherlands. You can still order it in Germany. The Audi A7 was a slightly different competitor to the CLS.

The big difference was that the A7 is a real sportback and therefore quite practical. Another difference is that the engine range was more extensive; the A7 was available from a simple four-cylinder to an RS7 Performance.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé / Cabriolet

You may miss the C-Class coupe and convertible in the article about affordable cars. That car has been given a successor: the CLE is on a C-Class platform. The E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet are being removed, which means an entire class will be abolished, because there are not that many E-segment coupes and convertibles.

Are we going to miss him? Yes, for the enthusiast, such a large two-door with a Mercedes badge was ideal. But let's be honest, the younger buyer prefers a C with AMG package and the retiree who likes this prefers to step up a bit, into an SUV.

