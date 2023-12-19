Mazzarri will rest Osimhen and Anguissa tomorrow. The two African players will leave to play with their national teams at the beginning of 2024

Tomorrow it's time for the Italian Cup and Walter Mazzarri's face lights up because it is the only trophy won in 2012: the first of the De Laurentiis era which opened the film producer's ambitious cycle, culminating in the scudetto won last May. It was also May eleven years ago, on the 20th, and in the final at the Olimpico the Hamsik-Cavani-Lavezzi trident beat Antonio Conte's Juventus 2-0 who otherwise would have ended the season undefeated. During the night, Naples awaited the return of its champions, but it was also difficult for the open-top bus to find space in the sea of ​​fans. Since then the city has regained confidence with the victory and in the past May it was inebriated with an extraordinary scudetto. But the current reality is not very appetizing, even if in the last two home victories – with Braga and Cagliari – Mazzarri managed to give the team mental unity.

turnover and relaunches

And so the coach from Livorno will have to make the best use of his strengths tomorrow, considering the ailments of Saturday's battle with Cagliari, the trap of the Ciociari (leaving out of the Italian Cup would be a bad setback for a group that is finding itself, and it also happened to the future champions of Italy with Cremonese) and the next championship match at the Olimpico, against Roma, which is fundamental in chasing that fourth place which means the Champions League and important revenue for the club's coffers. This is why the match against Frosinone could become a useful test for Mazzarri to understand what structure Napoli can find next month, when the scorer Victor Osimhen and the midfielder Frank Zambo Anguissa will be absent due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

In fact, the two African players will be called up by Nigeria and Cameroon and Napoli will have to remain competitive to continue to stay in the running for fourth place. So facing Eusebio Di Francesco's team becomes an important test for Mazzarri to explore new balances in view of next month without the two African champions. Osimhen had suffered a pain in his groin on Saturday and therefore in all likelihood he will not be at risk. Just like Anguissa, he needs to take a breather, given that since his recovery from the muscle injury (at the end of October) he has played nine consecutive games as a starter in just over forty days. Jack ready As usual, Napoli has excellent alternatives for their great center forward. In the sense that both Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone have always given important answers when they were called upon to replace the very strong Nigerian. On a cold Saturday in which the applause went to the Osimhen-Kvara pair and the returning Mario Rui, it should be underlined that Jack, who entered the second half at 0-0, gave verticality and speed to the Italian game, putting his foot in both goals . Just as the Argentine Cholito is always a guarantee when he is deployed and at the Bernabeu it took him only 9 minutes to score against Real Madrid. In midfield the ideal replacement for Anguissa is Cajuste, but Zielinski will probably still be missing tomorrow. What if it was the right time to see midfielder Jesper Lindstrom? Paid 25 million euros in the summer, the Dane is a tactical misunderstanding as he was signed as an attacking winger and is instead an attacking midfielder, or an attacking midfielder. Mazzarri is studying him: if he finds the right place, the class of 2000 can transform from a mystery to an additional weapon in the season finale.

