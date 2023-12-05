Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff and wife Susie are under investigation by the FIA ​​over a potential conflict of interest. Through a note sent by the International Federation it was confirmed that “…the FIA ​​is aware of media speculation regarding allegations of confidential information being shared between a Formula 1 team principal and a member of Formula One Management. The FIA ​​Compliance Department is examining the matter.”

The FIA ​​deemed it necessary to follow up on complaints from some Formula 1 team principals regarding the couple’s activities. Toto Wolff is a shareholder and team principal of Mercedes F1, while Susie holds the position of CEO of the F1 Academy, a category managed by the holders of the commercial rights of Formula 1, therefore independent of the International Federation.

At the basis of the story there would be concerns regarding the possibility that the couple is privy to information that would not normally be available in their respective roles, which could be seen as a conflict of interest.

The possible scenario under investigation is that Toto Wolff could have access to confidential information on FOM activities, information that the team principals of the other teams cannot access, while at the same time Susie Wolff could be well informed on the team principals’ discussions and gain information potentially useful to the FOM.

An article in BusinessF1 magazine reported how a comment made by Wolff in a recent meeting between team principals revealed information that could only have come from FOM, triggering complaints from representatives of other teams. No rumors about the matter had emerged publicly, but it is understood that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem was pressured into the existence of a potential conflict of interest, hence the start of the investigation.

Susie Wolff was appointed CEO of the F1 Academy in March this year, having previously served as team principal and CEO of the Venturi Formula E team between 2018 and 2022. Founder of the “Dare To Be” initiative Different”, a program created to promote female participation in motorsports, the Scot has since been a keynote speaker at major conferences such as the 2023 Pendulum Summit in Dublin. In his capacity as CEO of the F1 Academy, Wolff reports directly to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

