Although there are exceptions, few members of the Jedi Order wield these iconic lightsabers, and Obi-Wan Kenobi explained the reason very well in the Star Wars comics.

The lightsaber is one of the distinctive elements of Star Wars since the very conception of the saga. George Lucas. This noble weapon for more civilized times embodies the values ​​of the Jedi in a much more symbolic way than we can imagine.

As time went by, new versions of the lightsaber arrived, such as the double-bladed one, popularized by Darth Maul (Ray Park) in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, although he had already been seen in the comics in the hands of the legendary Exar Kun.

Despite the different types of lightsaber that we have discovered, it is rare that we see Jedi wielding something other than the individual saber, and there is a reason within the canon itself to explain that.

In Star Wars #25the comic is divided into four stories, the first of which is a lesson in Obi-Wan Kenobi a Anakin Skywalker sometime between The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones. The Padawan asks why kyber crystals are not used to power other types of weapons, such as spears or blasters.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, displaying his abundant wisdom, admitted that he himself had that thought years ago, but Qui-Gon Jinn He explained that part of what the lightsaber symbolized was that Jedi did not use more power than they should, even if they could.

Special cases where we have seen double-bladed lightsabers in the hands of Jedi

Like any rule, especially unwritten, there are exceptions, and I am sure that the images of Bastila Shan and his descendant, Satele Shan in the video games Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic and Star Wars: The Old Republic have come to mind.

There are also the Jedi Temple guardsmany of whom wielded double-bladed lightsabers, or the infamous Pong Krellan affable guy who was all peace and love with the clones, as you may remember from The Clone Wars.

Of course, we have Cal Lasted in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor video games, with that lightsaber that converts into different models.

But they are rare birds in the Star Wars imagination since the canon was restored almost a decade ago, and many of them flirt with the dark side. Do you think it's a compelling reason?